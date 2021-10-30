College football picks, schedule: predictions against the spread, odds for top 25 games today in week 9

We’re halfway through the 2021 college football season, and now it’s time to start doing some separation between the top teams in the country starting this weekend. No conference is more ready to do that than the Big Ten, which is set for a Separation Saturday featuring two top-25 clashes between the best teams in the Big Ten East. 6 Michigan travels to No. 8 Michigan State in a top-10 battle of undefeated to start the day, while Penn State No. 20 is looking for some mojo at No. 5 Ohio State after a rough nine overtime loss to Illinois .

In the meantime, No. 1 Georgia maintain its momentum and top spot against rival Florida in the world’s largest outdoor cocktail party. The Gators have struggled with losses in three of their last five games, but are nonetheless the Bulldogs’ biggest remaining test in the regular season. With the first College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday, Florida stands in the way of Georgia as the Dawgs hope to put their claim on top of the CFP lawsuit.

While winning is all that matters for the standings, we think it’s important that these teams cover their spreads. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports all day for coverage of college football from kick-off. Let’s take a look at our expert picks for the ninth full Saturday of the season.

No. 6 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State

Last Chances: Michigan Wolverines -4

Afternoon | Fox,fuboTV(Try for free) — While the Wolverines have dominated the leaderboard for most of the history of this rivalry, the Spartans have dominated the spread in recent years. Michigan State has dealt with 11 of the last 13 meetings and five of the last six in East Lansing, Michigan. I think that trend will continue this weekend. Michigan’s hasty attack will cause problems for the Spartans’ defense, but the Wolverines haven’t had nearly as much of an impact in the passing game. It’s hard to cover spreads as a favorite on the road when you can’t move the ball through the air effectively.Forecast: State of Michigan (+4.5) – Tom Fornell

florida vs. No. 1 Georgia

Last Chances: Georgia Bulldogs -14

3.30 pm | CBS,CBSSports.com,CBS Sports App—Florida is about to become a broken team and Georgia will break it into thousands of pieces. Florida has a quarterback problem and that’s never a good sign so late in the season. In addition, it revolts against the top defenses of the country. Georgia will go on a vanilla attack because it doesn’t feel threatened, and the defense will hold the Gators in single digits.Forecast: Georgia (-14) –Barrett Sallee

no. 10 Ole Miss at No. 18 Auburn

Last Chances: Maroon Tigers -3

7 p.m. | ESPN,fuboTV(Try for free) — This has the makings of a high-scoring affair that can be decided by early turnover. The unpredictable nature of QB Bo Nix’s play and Ole Miss QB Matt Corral’s newfound prowess at protecting the football make the Rebels a safer bet to navigate the clutch moments. Ole Miss is confused, but Auburn’s defense is too inconsistent to be trusted.Prediction: Ole Miss (+2.5) — David Cobb

No. 20 Penn State at No. 5 Ohio State

Last Chances: Ohio State Buckeyes -19.5

7:30 pm | ABC,fuboTV(Try for free) — This spread is not an accurate reflection of the difference between these two teams at their best, but rather accurately reflects where they are now. Penn State QB Sean Clifford was well below 100% during the Nittany Lions’ loss to Illinois, and if he’s not healthy, an already limited violation becomes even more of a liability. Also, losing defensive lineman PJ Mustipher for the season had a noticeable impact on the Penn State rush defense against Illinois. Now that same unit must stop running TreVeyon Henderson back while covering all the weapons the state of Ohio has in the passing game. I just don’t see how Penn State can keep up with this Ohio State team now.Forecast: Ohio State (-18.5) – Tom Fornell

North Carolina at No. 11 Notre Dame

Last Chances: Notre Dame Fighting Irish -3.5

7:30 pm | NBC,fuboTV(Try for free) — I think there will be a lot of points here, with UNC QB Sam Howell and wide receiver Josh Downs finding success against a Notre Dame secondary who will be without his All-American safety. So if you want to play the game, I’d take it. But even in a shootout scenario, I think the better and more consistent team will eventually win the game by a touchdown.Prediction: Notre Dame (-3.5) — Chip Patterson

