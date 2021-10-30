Emma Raducanu takes advantage of the Cluj vibe as Romanian tennis thrives | Emma Raducanu

lon Sunday afternoon in Cluj-Napoca, the last day before new Covid-19 restrictions forced the Transylvania Opens to be played behind closed doors in sold-out sessions, Emma Raducanu and a group of Romanian players bid the crowd farewell with individual, emotional speeches. As the players cheered each other on, it was the first indication of how enthusiastically Raducanu was welcomed to the Romanian tennis squad.

The Raducanus US Open victory generated intense media coverage and her paternal Romanian roots were an immediate source of pride for many, but also sparked a debate about her identity.

As well as the Bianca Andreescus case, it was on social media, says Adrian Toca, founder of the Romanian tennis publication Thirteen. All this talk, that talk. Some people said, why should we support her? She is not Romanian. Others that she is of Romanian descent.

Last week was a thorough victory for the latter vision. During her time in Cluj, where she reached her first WTA quarter-final before being beaten 6-2, 6-1 by Marta Kostyuk, Raducanu was welcomed by everyone and it was remarkable how the Romanian players lured her into their group.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, who trained with Raducanu on consecutive days before the tournament and went out to dinner with her team, says Raducanu first came on their radar during the 2018 Wimbledon qualifying tournament. Another Romanian player warned her about the presence of an unknown British girl with a Romanian name, so she went to see.

Three years later, in Nottingham, Ruse and her partner, Monica Niculescu, one of Raducanus’ new Romanian friends, had missed a Wimbledon doubles wildcard. They started talking. Unfortunately we didn’t get it, so I asked Emma to double up with me, Ruse says. She was really funny and she told me: I’m sorry Gabi, I can’t play doubles.

We started to be friends, she is a nice person. I enjoy the time with her so much. She speaks Romanian very well, but she is so shy to do it.

That so many older players have been willing to give Raducanu an arm around her is especially valuable given her inexperience on the tour. When young players gain huge success and fame, the locker room can be a lonely and sometimes even hostile place. In the case of Raducanus, she now has players from Great Britain, Romania and China watching her.

Emma Raducanu serves during her first round match against Slovenian Polona Hercog at the Transylvania Open in Cluj. Photo: PA

We talk to her in Romanian in the locker room and talked about this and she understands almost everything, says Alexandra Dulgheru, a player who has conducted interviews in Cluj during an injury layoff. She tries to give interviews in Romanian, which helps. [Players and fans] admire her even more and they embrace her as one of them and treat her as part of the family.

As Dulgheru Raducanu described as shy and modest, Transylvania Open tournament director Patrick Ciorcila expressed his satisfaction at her presence. I have also been able to talk a lot with her father over the past few days. Hes very well connected with Romania, he says. He loves the country and he loves the fact that she is here. He would like to see her here for future editions.

On Tuesday, Raducanu recovered from the defeat in the first round against Slovenian Polona Hercog. In her interview with Dulgheru, she cited her treatment in Cluj as a source of motivation. I thought: I don’t want to leave here, she said.

Toca, who also works on the Transylvania Open digital team, said her comments were extremely well received. It was a very nice moment for the tournament, because after all those shocks without an audience they were a bit sad. That’s how I felt from the inside. The moment she won, everyone got the vibe back; the Cluj atmosphere. Everyone felt good again.

On Thursday, after reaching the quarterfinals, Raducanu said her US Open trophy will be on display at the LTA National Tennis Center. It’s a thoughtful gesture, one that surprised the LTA, but also a reminder of the privilege of developing as a player in a grand slam country with the support of a wealthy federation. Even Simona Halep, a former junior No. 1, can’t care less.

Emma Raducanu during her defeat to Marta Kostyuk on Friday. Photo: Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Over the past decade, women’s tennis in Romania has quietly become one of the most unlikely success stories. Not only do they have one of the biggest players of the generation in Halep, but also a whole host of successful players under her. Romania has eight players in the top 150, double that of Great Britain and behind only Russia, the US and the Czech Republic.

Such depth seems a miracle given the negligible presence of their federation or organized system in their careers, with each thriving on completely different paths. It’s unexpected because no money was ever pumped in, Toca says.

Also a system they don’t have at the young level, coaches and all that device to push and prepare you. Everything was done individually and it’s just the quality of the players they had to succeed, the talent and luck of meeting someone to succeed [guide them].

After being asked many times to explain how this all happened, Dulgheru has come to understand many factors, from the competition between players to a huge amount of talent in Romania. We grow a lot on clay. We grow with a lot of variety in our game. And it’s our grit; were really spicy. We have that fighting spirit, that’s really a trend for Romania. That, along with the family’s support, really makes us very strong inside.

Dulgheru reached a career high of 26 in 2011, and her path is a reflection of the random luck involved in success for Romanian players. As a child, she did not receive the essential funding for her dream until her teacher told her family that her classmate was the son of a director of Nissan Romania, which sometimes sponsored talented children. They met the father out of curiosity, he watched her play and eventually sponsored her career, at no cost, until she broke through at the WTA.

There are many other talented players who were unable to reach a high level due to financial difficulties, says Dulgheru. There are players who are even more talented than us, but they just couldn’t. So those who made it were the ones who were also financially lucky.

Over the past 13 years, during the rise of Halep, the presence of numerous top 30 to 50 players and the success of Andreescu and Raducanu, women’s tennis has become a prominent Romanian sport. It was underlined at the Transylvania Open, the second WTA tournament in Cluj this year, and one that arrived only because of the canceled Asian swing. Rather than the inefficient old Romanian tennis federation, it is the product of a private sporting events company run by Ciorcila, an ambitious 25-year-old ex-player.

Held in the 10,000-seat BT Arena, the obvious pre-tournament hope was that two different shades of Romanian tennis would come together in a blockbuster semi-final between Halep and Raducanu in front of a packed crowd.

There were no crowds and Raducanu was eliminated, but perhaps an even more valuable result would be that the tournament would simply become a fixture, with Halep, Raducanu, Andreescu and more attending in the future and Romanian tennis structures starting to grow in line with the turnout on the job.