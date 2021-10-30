Emma Raducanus coach search I had a similar experience Boris Becker on Emma Raducanus bizarre mentor search

Tennis great Boris Becker said focusing on finding a coach and mentor should be a priority for Britain’s Emma Raducanu after her first Grand Slam win.

Raducanu won the 2021 US Open with a straight-sets win over Leylah Fernandez at just 18 years old, becoming the youngest player to win a slam since 2004.

After her win, Raducanu parted ways with coach Andrew Richardson and has been trialling and training coaches alone while looking for a replacement.

It’s all very bizarre when it comes to looking for a coach. It’s hard enough to win a Grand Slam as a teenager, almost impossible.

But it’s much harder to maintain this form…when there’s a consistent tournament to win every year.

Becker won his first Grand Slam singles title at the age of 17 and claimed the 1985 Wimbledon crown in a match against Kevin Curren.

He became the youngest ever winner of men’s singles, a record he still holds.

I also had some experience there, so I can fully understand Raducanu’s stomachache, Becker said.

Maybe she should focus on finding a real coach. It would be important for her to have an experienced coach who has already trained with other world class players.

“For me, this is the next step she needs to achieve consistency in her performance.

In May, she graduated from high school, the US Open was her second Grand Slam tournament, then she became the winner – that’s an incredible achievement.

The most important question for her now is: who is my mentor, who is my protection?

Since her triumph in New York, Raducanu continues to look for a replacement for Richardson, but she is in no rush to find a long-term option.

Ahead of her campaign at the Transylvania Open in Romania this week, the 18-year-old had a trial with Esteban Carril, former coach of Johanna Konta.

Before that, a partnership with Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) national coach Jeremy Bates went no further than an opening game exit at Indian Wells.

It appears that the plan is to continue testing coaches ahead of a possible appointment before the start of the 2022 season.

The 2022 Australian Open, the first Grand Slam on the calendar, will be Raducanus’ first appearance in Melbourne, but she is far from desperate to force an attack.

“I think it’s great to have a coach. But again, you’re alone on the field,” explained Raducanu.

I don’t think it’s great to be dependent. You have to coach yourself. It’s something I’m learning.

“Sometimes it won’t always work, like in Indian Wells, but in the long run if I keep doing that, I’ll be better in the situations in the future.

Raducanu meets Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinals of the Transylvania Open after entering the tournament as third seed.

Her father is from Romania and her grandmother still lives there, so this is sort of a home away from home for the Brit from Bromley.

Tournament director Patrick Ciorcila said the world number 23 told him she would play every edition of the Transylvania Open.

