Atlanta Braves’ Dylan Lee Makes History With First World Series Career Start





ATLANTA — Dylan Lee, a 27-year-old Atlanta Braves lefty who made his Major League debut on the final weekend of the regular season, will become the first pitcher to make his first Major League-start in the World Series when he faces the Houston Astros in Game 4 on Saturday. His two regular season appearances in the Major League are the fewest for a Series-starting pitcher, according to research by Elias Sports Bureau. The previous low was six by Philadelphia’s Marty Bystrom (1980, vs. Kansas City) and the Mets’ Steven Matz (2015, vs. Kansas City). The start will be Lee’s first in more than four years since July 23, 2017, when he threw five innings for Class A Greensboro against Asheville in a no-decision. 2 Related Leading 2-1 in the Series, the Braves were short of starting pitchers even before Charlie Morton broke a leg in Game 1. Atlanta plans to string relievers together in Games 4 and 5 and has Max Fried and Ian Anderson available for possible Games 6 and 7. Veteran Zack Greinke was to start for the Astros and batted in eighth. The 38-year old righthander was 11-6 with a 4.16 ERA and strikeouts 120 during the regular season. Greinke, 38, has a 7.71 ERA in 2 innings in two appearances this postseason. Lee, a 10th round pick by Miami in the 2016 amateur draft out of Fresno State, was 5-1 with a 1.54 ERA in 34 relief appearances this year for Triple-A Gwinnett. He made his big league-debut on October 1 with the New York Mets and gave up one basehit in a scoreless eighth inning with the Braves trailing two runs. Lee came in the next day in the eighth with the Braves leading five runs, giving up Francisco Lindor’s triple and Michael Conforto’s homerun. The rookie also threw twice in the postseason. Lee was relieved with Atlanta trailing 6-2 by the Los Angeles Dodgers after five innings of NL Championship Series Game 5 and gave up one run in two innings, a solo homerun by Chris Taylor. Lee relieved on Wednesday with two outs and no outs in the sixth inning of World Series Game 2, throwing 13 pitches to five batters. One inherited runner scored, on Yuli Gurriel’s grounder.

