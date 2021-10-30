International Cricket Council apologizes to fans after Pakistan-Afghanistan T20 match





WASHINGTON: A Pakistani detained in the US military prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, told a sentencing jury how he was raped, beaten and waterboarded by CIA interrogators in the first-ever public account of torture by someone detained in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.

Majid Khan was sentenced Friday afternoon to 26 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2002 to aiding al-Qaeda plots, a spokesman for the military commissions in Guantanamo said.

Under a previous plea deal, he could be released as early as next year, after spending 19 years in U.S. custody.

The verdict came after his excruciating report Thursday that he was subjected to three years of CIA abuse testimony that had never been allowed on military commissions before.

Khan was allowed to tell his story as part of his plea deal, agreeing not to disclose classified information.

He told the court he had been partially chained for days, without food or clothing, in dark cells as loud music boomed and guards doused him with ice water.

At dark CIA locations in unidentified countries, he said, he was placed hooded in a bathtub filled with ice water and his head submerged.

From the early days of his capture in Karachi on March 5, 2003, Khan said he admitted to interrogators that he had worked with al-Qaeda and given them information about the group.

Whenever I was tortured, I told them what I thought they wanted to hear. I only lied to get the abuse to stop, he said in the 39-page statement posted online by his lawyers afterwards.

But, he said, the more I cooperated and told them, the more I was tortured. This 2018 photo, provided by the Center for Constitutional Rights, shows Majid Khan, who pleaded guilty in 2002 to aiding al-Qaeda plots. (AP) The torture lasted more than three years.

For days he was chained to chairs or floors. Interrogators threatened to harm his family in the United States and rape his sister.

His glasses, without which he said he was effectively blind, broke early on and he didn’t get a new pair for nearly three years.

Days of sleep deprivation left him in a daze. I remember hallucinating, seeing a cow and a giant lizard. I lost my grip on reality, he said.

The worst part of his ordeal, he said, was repeated enemas and anal force feedings that left him permanently injured.

At one point, he said, a green garden hose was pushed into his rectum, ostensibly to rehydrate him.

I was raped by the CIA medics, he said.

Khan, who grew up in Pakistan and moved to the United States at the age of 16 while attending high school in Baltimore, said his decision to help al-Qaeda was a bad judgment. This 2018 photo, provided by the Center for Constitutional Rights, shows Majid Khan, who pleaded guilty in 2002 to aiding al-Qaeda plots. (AP) He was recruited to help al-Qaeda by relatives in Pakistan while there in 2002 to find a bride.

In his 2012 plea deal, he admitted in court that he had joined a plot to assassinate the Pakistani president.

He also admitted to sending $50,000 to Indonesian al-Qaeda allies to fund a hotel bombing.

He said he has tried to take responsibility for his actions.

I am not the young, impressionable, vulnerable boy I was 20 years ago, he told the court on Thursday. I reject al-Qaeda, I reject terrorism.

He added that he had no ill will towards his captors.

To those who tortured me, I forgive you all, he told the court.

His testimony on torture is supported by the US Senate’s own investigation into the CIA’s use of torture after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Majid’s strong words … reveal devastating atrocities committed by our own government in the name of national security, said Katya Jestin, one of his lawyers.

The CIA program was a failure and against our democratic principles and the rule of law, she said.

