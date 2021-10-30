Six games for Tide fans to follow in one day





There is no Alabama football today, but there are games that will be of interest to fans of Alabama Crimson Tide. Seven games are listed below along with the bet lines according to WynnBET. All times quoted are CST Games of interest to Alabama football fans Michigan in the state of Michigan – 11:00 am According to the AP Poll ranking, the Wolverines are No. 6 and the Spartans are No. 8. Michigan is the favorite with four points. Neither team will get a Playoff slot with a win. Both are due to play against Ohio State later in the season, but the team that goes 7-1 will be a Playoff longshot. For Tide fans, since any of these teams could become a Playoff opponent, it makes sense to check them out. Miami in Pitt – 11:00 AM The Panthers are 10 points ahead of the Canes. An upset in Miami would resume the Crimson Tide giving a slight boost to the Canes reaching 4-4 ​​on the season. Georgia vs. Florida – 2:30 PM The Bulldogs are the favorites with 14.5 points. It could be worse if the Gators attack goes against the defenses of Georgia. The Gators will likely become a four-loss team, which will not bode well for Alabama Crimson Tide’s resumption. Kentucky, Mississippi – 6:00 PM Some Alabama football fans may prefer to row for the Wildcats. A win by the Bulldogs would be a small advantage for the Crimson Tide resumption. The Wildcats are the favorites by just one point. Ole Miss at Auburn – 6pm Auburn is a 2.5 point favorite. Technically, both teams are still in the running to win SEC West. Since the SEC West division championship is secured for the Tide if (when) it wins, it’s no problem to worry about the division. An Ole Miss win, and at least stick to the Rebels’ number 10 ranking, would bring the most money to the Crimson Tide. Not to mention, watching Auburn lose to Auburn is such a joy. North Carolina at Notre Dame – 6:30 PM Frankly, this game hardly matters. Should the disappointing 4-3 Tar Heels upset the Irish, it would hurt the Cincinnati Bearcats’ Playoff claim. The Fighting Irish is a 3.5 point favorite. WynnBET Promotion: Bet $1, win $100 if an NFL or college football team scores. Claim the offer now. Alabama Football wouldn’t need any help Alabama Football’s resume probably doesn’t need any improvement on the outcome of any of these games. But it can never be known what crazy directions a college football season will take. Another game worth paying attention to is Missouri in Vanderbilt at 2:00 PM. Not only are the two teams trying not to be last in the SEC East, but both teams are also trying to avoid going winless in the SEC. Saturday is the best chance of winning for the Dores and Tigers.

