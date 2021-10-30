



Schulz’s Career-Low 67 Helps Her, UM Stay on the Landfall Leader Board

With a total of 279 (-9) in the second round, Michigan remains at the top of the team standings in the Landfall Tradition with a total of 8 under 568 36 holes. The Wolverines are ahead of No. 6 South Carolina.

With four birdies and an eagle for a second day in a row, Mikaela Schulz carded a career-low 67 (-7) and has a tea-shot lead in the final round with a total of 137 (-7).

With a second round 68 (-4), Ashley Lau jumped 23 places and is tied for sixth (142, -2), while Hailey Borjas 70 (-2) also moved her up 23 positions as she is 22nd (145, +1). Website: Wilmington, North Carolina

Class: Country Club of Landfall (Par 72, 6150 meters)

Tournament: Landing tradition (day 2 of 3)

UM team position: 1st place out of 18 teams (289-279/568, -8) after day 2

Top UM Individual: Mikaela Schulz , 1st (70-67 / 137, -7)

Next UM Round: Sunday, October 31 — at Landfall Tradition – Day 3 (Wilmington, NC), 9:00 AM (shotgun) Team standing (after day 2 of 3) 1. MICHIGAN 289-279 = 568 (-8) 2. South Carolina 291-278 = 569 3. Michigan State 293-283 = 576 4. Central Florida 293-285 = 578 5. Virginia Tech 295-285 = 580 6. Wake Forest 294-287 = 581 7. Virginia 290-294 = 584 8. N.C. State 297-291 = 588 Clemson 291-297 = 588 10. Texas 291-298 = 589 Illinois 299-290 = 589 12. Furman 297-296 = 593 13. Florida State 303-291 = 594 14. Purdue 303-296 = 599 Maryland 305-294 = 599 16. Penn State 308-293 = 601 17. North Carolina 306-298 = 604 18. UNC-Wilmington 318-312 = 630 Top individuals 1. MIKAELA SCHULZ, U-M 70-67 = 137 (-7) 2. Justine Fournand, South Carolina 67-73 = 140 3. Kan Bunnabodee, Purdue 71-70 = 141 Amanda Sambach, Virginia 69-72 = 141 5. ASHLEY LAU, U-M 74-68 = 142 Camille Banzet, UCF 75-67 = 142 Amelia Williamson, Florida State 71-71 = 142 Louise Rydqvist, South Carolina 75-67 = 142 Crystal Wang, Illinois 74-68 = 142 Inja Fric, N.C. State 68-74 = 142 Other Michigan Individuals T22. Hailey Borja 75-70 = 145 T30. Monet Chun 73-74 = 147 T30. Sophia Trombetta 72-75 = 147

