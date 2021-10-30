Emma Raducanu: Disappointed star still adjusting to touring life

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk defeated the failed 18-year-old 6-2 6-1 in under an hour at the WTA 250 event in Cluj-Napoca, with the Briton committing 41 unforced errors during the match.

“I wasn’t feeling 100% physically. I was pretty tired and lethargic today. Sometimes you just have those days where you don’t feel your best,” Raducanu told reporters. “I knew it from the morning, I knew it from the training.

“I wanted to go to the field and do my best to see how it would go, maybe it would get better. But unfortunately I couldn’t get it going today.

“It’s just disappointing that you have these days. It’s not a nice feeling to have, but I just have to stop and wipe it off you. And then I’ll be back in another tournament soon.”