Maryland football drives second-half rise to 38-35 win over Indiana

Maryland football desperately needed a response in the third quarter after giving up 17 straight points to Indiana.

The Terps were trailing 17-14 at the time, but a quick response to the attack propelled Maryland back into the driver’s seat. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa blamed Marylands offense 74 yards down the field to the Indianas one-yard line as the Terps had a critical fourth-and-goal chance.

With a meter between Maryland and retaking the lead, the retreating Challen Faamatau made its way into the end zone to give the Terps their third fast landing of the afternoon.

Maryland never relinquished its lead after Faamataus’ touchdown, eventually finishing Indiana 38-35 at College Park on Saturday.

It wasn’t a pretty game by any means, but hey, we needed it, said head coach Michael Locksley. Our players have earned it. Obviously there’s still a lot of things to clean up, but it’s always good when you can clear up the mistakes with a win, you know, proud of how our guys fought and stayed together this week.

Maryland improves to 5-3 with the win and is now one win away from qualifying for bowl. There are four games left in the Terps season and they face Penn State at home next week.

After giving up an average of 50.3 points per game during the three-game slip to Big Ten opponents, the Marylands defense took a turn in the right direction.

Senior defensive lineman Greg Rose took advantage of Indiana’s poor protection for third and long time and came up with a sack to force the Hoosiers to a punt on their first drive of the quarter. The third sack of roses of the season put Maryland in good field position on the Indianas 35-yard line.

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa immediately marched the Terps off the field. Senior tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo pulled a defensive pass-inference penalty to put Maryland on the one-yard line and redshirt senior running back Tayon Fleet-Davis capped off the Terps seven-play drive with a successful dive into the end zone to give Maryland a 7 give -0 lead just four minutes into the game.

The success of the defense opened the door for Tagovailoa and the attack exploded in the first quarter. Midway through the opening frame, Tagovailoa saluted a well-thrown ball to Challen Faamatau, who stormed the sideline for a 37-yard win on Terps’ second drive. Sophomore wide receiver Rakim Jarrett then pulled the team’s second pass interference penalty, pushing Maryland into the red zone. Faamatau finally found pay on the ground for the Terps’ second one-yard touchdown as Marylands advantage rose to 14.

Tagovailoa, who finished 26-for-40 for 419 yards and two touchdowns, had a great start managing Marylands’ offense and looked evenly balanced. The junior started 6-for-6 for 81 yards through the air in the first quarter when the Terps were in the driver’s seat.

Tagovailoa’s scorching run in the passing game continued on the next drive, bolstered by a 45-yard catch from Fleet-Davis, marking the second time a running Maryland found space along the sidelines. Marylands’ drive was in vain, however, after kicker Joseph Petrino missed a 40-yard shot to keep it a two-ball game.

Indiana took advantage of the Marylands misfire for three points and was eventually able to tear down the Marylands defense. It took the Hoosiers just seven games to get 77 yards into the field, and the receding Stephen Carr made his way into the end zone to narrow the lead to 14-7 early in the second quarter.

Just over a minute later, the Hoosiers managed to block and recover the junior Anthony Pecorellas punt on the Marylands 13-yard line. However, a sack and an unsportsmanlike penalty pushed Indiana back, allowing Maryland to survive the impending opportunity when Indiana kicker Charles Campbell then turned his 42-yard field goal attempt wide to the right.

Both offenses struggled to generate points as the game progressed, but Indianas’ two-minute drilling offense found a way to put points on the board just before the end of the half. Indianas Campbell had the chance to redeem himself, this time from a whopping 55 yards, and he did just that. He knocked in the long-range three-point attempt to rewind the Hoosiers within four points.

Despite the last-minute field goal, Maryland kept Indianas’ offense in control for the last 10 minutes of the second quarter. The defense surrendered just 46 yards in the last 10:57 of the half, allowing Maryland to maintain a 14-10 lead in the third quarter.

Maryland was held scoreless in the second quarter and the offense saw much more of the same in the opening minutes of the second half. The Terps held onto the ball for two minutes, but were forced to kick to Indiana’s charge that exploded immediately after the first stop.

Indiana was on his own 34-yard line, but Carr abruptly changed the outlook of the game by one game. The running back burst into the open field along the line of scrimmage with no one around and ran all the way in for a 66-yard touchdown to give the Hoosiers their first lead of the game.

Maryland offered a quick response, despite Indiana scoring 17 straight points and claiming a 17-14 advantage. Tagovailoa managed to bring the charge near the end zone after going 74 yards, a yard short of getting Maryland back on its feet. Faamatau was called on another fourth-and-one and this time he managed to give Maryland a 21-17 lead with about eight minutes left in the third quarter.

Faamatau’s second touchdown of the day brought even more success to Maryland later in the quarter. Indiana was stopped on the offense again, which then led Maryland all the way into the field and finally into the end zone. The Terps’ eight-play, 67-yard drive ended with senior wide receiver Carlos Carriere scoring 13-yards out. Maryland had its second double-digit lead of the afternoon after Carrieres scored by a 28-17 margin in its favor.

After Indiana made it a 28-20 game with a field goal in the first minute of the fourth quarter, Carriere continued his breakout game for Maryland. Carriere had six catches for 77 yards entering the Terps the next drive, and he produced even more to extend Marylands’ lead. The senior managed to get a dart out of Tagovailoa and he dodged a pair of Hoosiers en route to a nice 45-yard touchdown.

Carrieres’ second score of the game seemingly put the game out of reach as Maryland held a 35-20 lead with just over 12 minutes into the final frame.

That’s always the main goal to help the team and just be ready…when my number is called, Carriere said of his career day. It really is a blessing.

However, Indiana made things interesting with nine and a half minutes to go, as it scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion in just under three minutes, narrowing Marylands’ advantage to seven points.

Despite the late outburst, Maryland scored a late field goal and claimed a 10-point lead. Indiana scored a touchdown with a minute to go, but the lack of timeouts and failure to recover from the onside kick sent the Terps out of the clock in victory formation.

The duo of Tagovailoa and Carriere carried Maryland to victory, the first programs since September 25. Tagovailoa finished with a career-high in passing yards, while Carriere finished with eight catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

It’s definitely a great feeling, Faamatau said of coming back in the victory column. You know, it’s always a great feeling to win. The last three games it was hard to swallow that we were killing ourselves and we found that… we really believe that if our margin of error is below a certain percentage, we will definitely be successful, as we did today.

Three things to know

1. Marylands passing game got great help from the running backs. With wide receivers Dontay Demus Jr. and Jeshaun Jones both out for the rest of the season, Maryland was expected to lean more on its running backs through the air. The running backs have greatly improved on this to help Tagovailoa. Fleet-Davis, Faamatau and freshman Colby McDonald combined for five catches and 101 yards, boosting Marylands efforts in the passing game.

2. The Terps defense continues to give up a lot of distance on the ground. After giving up more than 300 yards on the ground to Minnesota on the road last Saturday, Terps’ defenses were again not well equipped to hold back the run, this time from the Indianas rush attack. The Hoosiers finished with 204 yards on 42 attempts in total, good enough for 4.9 yards per rush. Carr was a monster for Indiana. He collected 136 rushing yards for two touchdowns in the afternoon.

3. Maryland is one win of the game in the bowling alley. Simply put, Maryland needed this win after dropping the last three games. The second half of Terps pushed them to their fifth win of the season and the program is now one win from bowl game eligibility. Maryland hasn’t been to a bowling game since 2016. There are only four games left in the 2021 season with Penn State, Michigan State, Michigan and Rutgers on the schedule.

We must build on this victory, Locksley said. Obviously next week we have an opponent we know all too well. It’s a great opportunity for us to go back to neutral, refocus and, as I said, welcome Penn State to The Shell. Hopefully we can get our fans here to come and cheer next week to try and get us to number six.