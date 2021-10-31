Sports
Yahoo DFS Hockey: Saturday Picks
The featured games at Yahoo consist of the eight night games in the NHL on Saturday. The Panthers, Red Wings and Blackhawks are playing for the second night in a row, and the Maple Leafs, Blues, Avalanche and Flames are notable favorites. Here’s a quick look at recommendations and fades on each position ahead of Saturday’s action.
All stats from Natural Stat Trick and Hockey Reference.
GOALIE
Jordan Binnington, STL vs CHI ($35): Chicago heads to St. Louis on the second leg of a back-to-back road set with a 0-6-2 record and just 17 goals in total for the campaign. Binnington’s salary is the highest at his position, so it may help keep his popularity in check, but he’s won four out of five starts with a respectable savings rate of 0.916 to start the year.
GOALIE TO AVOID
Cam Talbot, MIN at COL ($34): In a deep goalkeeper pool, it can be risky to spend money for Talbot. He has won five out of six starts with a decent save rate of 0.914, but Colorado is off to a slow start after leading the league in goals per game last season, so there is some breakthrough potential from the Avs.
CENTRE
Tyler Bozak, STL vs CHI ($10): Another Blue to focus on, Bozak is expected to skate between Pavel Buchnevich and Jordan Kyrou. The two wingers have racked up a rock-solid 4.98 goals per 60 minutes this season, with Chicago conceding the most goals per 60 at five-on-five in the league. At a competition minimum salary, Bozak is worth considering.
CENTER TO AVOID
Sydney Crosby, PIT vs NJ ($32): The Kid is a match decision for Saturday due to his wrist injury, so it’s probably wise to take a wait-and-see attitude – even in what projects as a potentially favorable matchup – as there are multiple attractive options in each pay scale.
WING
William Nylander, TOR vs. IT ($25): With Detroit on the road to play its second game in consecutive nights, look for Nylander to continue his high-end game on Saturday. He paces the Maple Leafs in shots and tries, and Nylander is also expected to skate with Austin Matthews in all situations.
Kailer Yamamoto, EDM at VAN ($10): A minimum wage aviator on Yamamoto could earn dividends. He’s locked in a top six role at five-on-five next Leon Draisitl and Ryan Nugent Hopkins, and the trio have clicked for 4.92 goals and 13.76 high-scoring opportunities in the past two seasons. With that in mind, there is likely a positive regression for their current 3.22 and 4.84 points.
WINGS TO AVOID
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA at BOS ($30): While he started the season excellently, Huberdeau is not making a consistent high-end contribution in these scoring settings. His three goals, six assists and 12 shots have translated into double-digit fantasy points only three times. Plus, Florida is also traveling to Boston on the second leg of a back-to-back road set, so this is a tough spot. The Bruins have also lost two games in a row, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Boston takes a batten-down-the-hatches approach.
Alex DeBrincat, CHI at STL ($18): The high-scoring winger has found the back of the net in three of the past four games and shot at an unsustainably high clip of 21.4 percent. As noted, Chicago is traveling to St. Louis to play the second leg of a back-to-back set, so this is not a favorable place for DeBrincat or his team.
DEFENSE
Torey Krugo, STL vs CHI ($18): With Chicago a vulnerable opponent and the most goals per game and goals per 60 minutes at five-on-five in the league, Krug is a cost-effective target. He is the quarterback for the No. 1 power play unit and has provided five assists — including two with the man advantage — in six games to start the season.
Bowen Byram, COL vs MIN ($10): The fourth overall roster in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft has already amassed a goal and four assists to start the season and is up to a 24:43 ice time average over the past two games. His role can decrease with Samuel Girard ($10) Returning from an upper body injury but on a match minimum salary, Byram should still be on your radar. Girard is also in the game on Saturday as an upward source of cap relief.
DEFENDERS TO AVOID
Ivan Provorov, PHI and CGY ($17): The Flames are embarking on a five-game winning streak, supported by 21 goals for, and Provorov has not found the scoresheet in any of his last five games. In addition, he has transferred the quarterback of the No. 1 power play unit to Keith Yandle this season.
Quinn Hughes, FROM vs. EDM ($17): A frequent recommendation in this space, Hughes is not as viable on Saturday due to his plus-minus risk against the Oilers. He posted a minus-3 rating against Edmonton last year, and the Oilers come in with a 5-1 record and the third most goals per game in the league to start the year.
