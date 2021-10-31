Penn State-Ohio State Football: Score, Live Updates





When Penn State meets Ohio State on Saturday night, it will be the 29th straight year that the two powerful programs have met. On the night before Halloween, the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes hope to add another exciting game to a legendary rivalry. Penn State will try to recover from a historic loss of 9OT last week. Quarterback Sean Clifford leads the charge. Clifford threw three touchdowns against Ohio State last year and may have to match or exceed that feat in what could be a high-scoring affair. Clifford can look to wide receiver Jahan Dotson to help him do that. As one of the nation’s top receivers, Dotson is a touchdown threat at all times. Pay attention to this Saturday Night quarterback-wide receiver duo. In defense, Penn State has the sixth highest scoring defense in the FBS. The Nittany Lions have multiple impact players and every level of defense. Up front, defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo does a great job occupying blocks and filling the run. The second tier of the defense has tackle machines in linebackers Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith. The rear features star safety Jaquan Brisker and a solid cornerback tandem in Tariq Castro-Fields and Joey Porter Jr. Penn State has the talent on the defensive to slow down the Ohio States attack. With two ranked wins under their belt, the Nittany Lions also have the experience. The Ohio States offense has found a new gear since it lost in Week 2. The Buckeyes have the highest-scoring offense in the nation, led by the development of quarterback CJ Stroud in his first year as a starter. With weapons on the outside like Garrett Wilson and wide receiver Chris Olave, Stroud’s 22 passing touchdowns are the sixth best in the FBS. Yet the Ohio State violation isn’t just about venting; running back TreVeyon Henderson and his 11 hasty touchdowns give the Buckeyes balance on offense. Stay tuned for how Ohio State chooses to attack the defenses of Nittany Lions. The Buckeye defense looks set to come together after a rocky start to 2021. In Ohio States’ last four games, it has limited opponents to an average of 11 points per game. In the last five games, the Buckeyes have had four interceptions returned for touchdowns. Ohio’s defensive rise says the Buckeyes are once again contenders for the College Football Playoff. This week, a loss to Ohio state almost certainly knocks the Buckeyes out of the Playoff conversation; a loss to Penn State kills all hopes for a Big Ten Championship berth. With high stakes, the final battle between Penn State and Ohio State should once again be competitive, following the average six-point win margin in the series.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ncaa.com/live-updates/football/fbs/penn-state-ohio-state-football-score-live-updates The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos