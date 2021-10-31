Lisa Keightley appointed England Women’s Head Coach





Former Australian international Lisa Keightley was named England’s first full-time female cricket head coach for women on this day in 2019. Keightley, who became the first woman to score a century at Lord’s, would wait until January to take up her position when she saw the Women’s Big Bash League campaign in Australia, where she coached the Perth Scorchers. Keightley previously worked at the ECB as head coach of England’s Women’s Academy between 2011

and 2015, and should have been head coach of the London Spirit in The Hundred before accepting the England role. Lisa Keightley has been appointed as England Women’s new head coach! She becomes their first full-time female head coach pic.twitter.com/El9rTazQTQ ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2019 “I’m extremely excited,” Keightley said when her nomination was announced. “It’s a huge opportunity. “It’s a team full of world-class players and to have the opportunity to work with some of the players I worked with a few years ago is really exciting. I can’t wait to get started and see where we can go.” Keightley inherited a squad that was reigning 50-over world champions who had reached the final of the previous ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. “They are a very competitive side and they wouldn’t be playing in such big matches if they didn’t have a really strong group of players who can perform on the big stage,” she added. “I’m really looking forward to getting started and taking the team forward.” pic.twitter.com/WStHuEeIFT England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 30, 2019 In a pandemic-stricken first year in charge, Keightley led England to the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, but their last four games against India have been a washout, with India moving forward based on the results in the group stage. They also enjoyed a 5-0 Twenty20 whitewash of the West Indies, while this year was marked by one-day series victories over New Zealand and India, putting England second behind Australia in both the ODI and T20 -world ranking. < class="stick_ad"/> < class="stick_ad"/>

