Football fans pack stadiums without masks, but it wasn’t a problemExBulletin

Millions of maskless football fans have gone to games to cheer on their pro, college and high school teams. Now, at the start of the season, many epidemiologists strongly advised against this. They feared that games could become super spreaders. But so far, as NPR’s Wade Goodwyn reports, that just hasn’t happened.

WADE GOODWYN, BYLINE: Given how contagious the delta strain of the coronavirus is, crowded football stadiums with the vast majority of fans not wearing masks standing side by side while screaming their hearts out for hours on end seem like a sub-optimal idea.

GOODWYN: At the Darrell Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, a sea of ​​humanity applauds the Longhorns, nearly all of them exposed.

BILL HAEHNEL: Everyone stands shoulder to shoulder into the stadium, sits in the stadium, comes out of the stadium.

GOODWYN: Bill Haehnel is a UT alumnus, a former member of the Longhorn Band in the late 1970s, who now has a subscription. He also helps out in the UT Alumni Center before the competition starts. Like others who work there, Haehnel is vaccinated and wears a mask. But he estimates that about 9 out of 10 alumni who pack the venue don’t wear masks for the 90 minutes before kick-off.

HAEHNEL: The bottom line is that I don’t think people live in fear anymore. They just don’t want to live in fear anymore. And that’s a choice I made.

GOODWYN: Like Bill Haehnel, almost all the fans present are unmasked in their seats. So that begs the question, in terms of infection, is it OK for a packed crowd to be exposed and screaming vigorously for the duration of the game? In the weeks leading up to this season, many epidemiologists across the country strongly advised against it. It’s about the risk of an upper respiratory infection, which can be transmitted from fans who don’t know they’re infected, to the uninfected fans sitting next to or in front of them.

ADRIAAN BAX: You have to think of it as smoke.

GOODWYN: Adriaan Bax is a biophysicist at the National Institutes of Health. He says: Imagine cigarette smokers lighting up in a packed room. Although they are large, the spaces eventually fill up to some extent with exhaled smoke hanging in the air. Bax says these conditions carry a significant risk of infection.

Now let’s go to the football stadium, where there is a little wind. Here the smoke, our metaphor for the coronavirus, is thinned by the amount of moving air, its spread is not limited by walls and a roof. NIH scientist Adriaan Bax again.

BAX: Outside the risk is much lower. So even if the delta variant is so catchy, it probably isn’t that bad in the stadium.

GOODWYN: Unfortunately, not so bad in America is not so great. More than a thousand Americans die every day from the coronavirus. That’s every day. It is primarily a reflection of the number of Americans who are not vaccinated. But in an effort to track down the virus at several universities across the country, they are checking the dormitory sewers for evidence of the coronavirus. Cindy Prins is a professor of epidemiology at the University of Florida, where they do just that.

CINDY PRINCE: We have Gator Watch, so that has been a consistent part of our pandemic response to look for cases of COVID-19 by identifying the virus in sewage.

GOODWYN: When it comes to assessing relative infection risk for students at games, this is hardly an exact science. There are plenty of students in dorms who don’t go to football games. Yet there is a significant number of enthusiastic freshmen and sophomores who do. Here’s Professor Prince again.

PRINCE: We don’t really see a correlation between these events and the number of seats or the level of positive results we get with wastewater tests. And we don’t see an increase in cases.

GOODWYN: John Brooks, a senior scientific advisor at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, agrees.

JOHN BROOKS: For people who have been fully vaccinated and then in that outdoor environment, so far there has been no real signal that this is a serious risk for transmission.

GOODWYN: Remember National Institutes of Health scientist Adriaan Bax? At the end of our interview I asked him if I gave him two free tickets to a college football game with 80,000 people, would he go?

BAX: I’d say great, but I’d show up with an N95 mask and sit there with my wife in an N95 mask and drink any kind of beer indoors or avoid other kinds of festivities. It’s perfectly safe to be outside, even in a stadium, as long as you wear a mask.

GOODWYN: But usually it doesn’t. Without a mask, your chance of not getting infected in the stadium is probably OK – no guarantees, but NIH scientist Adriaan Bax and his N95 masked wife sitting there in Section 26 are sure to get you spanked.

Wade Goodwyn, NPR News, Dallas.

