Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi Sports goalkeeper gloves on hockey grass





Charanjit Singh Channi during his surprise visit to the hockey stadium in Mohali. Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was spotted at a stadium in Mohali on Saturday trying to play hockey with his hands while donning the goalkeeper uniform and stopping the fast balls coming his way. “channic sahab stopped the balls easily,” said former Indian hockey goalkeeper Baljit Singh Dadhwal, adding that although the prime minister is 58 years old, his reflexes are still very good. Mr Channi, who made a surprise visit to the international hockey stadium in Mohali, spent about an hour on the pitch and also met players. “At university level, I was a handball player. I felt great playing with these young players in the hockey stadium today. These young people are the future of hockey and I am fascinated by their love for the game,” said Mr Channi in a statement. tweet. At university level I was a handball player. I felt great playing with these young players at Hockey Stadium today. These young people are Future of Hockey and I am fascinated by their love for the game. pic.twitter.com/DpjTUeT2AV Charanjit S Channi (CHARANJITCHANNI) October 30, 2021 He also posted some photos to his Twitter handle, which shows him in goalkeeper gear and standing with hockey players. mr. Dadhwal said it was a surprise visit from the prime minister to the stadium. “He met players there and looking at their enthusiasm, he told them that he will also try his hand at the game,” he told PTI. The goalkeeper kit was arranged and Mr Channi stood by the goal post and asked young players to shoot the ball, he said. Former Indian hockey player Prabhjot Singh hit the balls towards the goal post, Mr Dadhwal said. “channic sahab stopped balls with ease,” he said. “His visit was a motivation for the young players as the Prime Minister met them and also practiced the game with them,” said Mr Dadhwal, adding that it was an unforgettable experience for them. The prime minister spent about an hour on the practice session, he said. Mr Channi became Punjab’s chief minister last month after Amarinder Singh resigned amid a bitter power struggle with Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.)

