Ole Miss dominates South Carolina in straight sets





Next game: in Tennessee 7-11-2021 | 1 o’clock in the afternoon ESPNU OXFORD, Ms. It was all Ole Miss from start to finish as the Rebels took their fourth straight win in a dominant 3-0 sweep over South Carolina at the Gillom Center on Saturday night. Ole Miss (17-5, 6-5 SEC) took his second consecutive SEC series win and his first sweep over South Carolina (12-10, 4-8 SEC) since 2017. The Rebels were unstoppable and struck on a .389 clip for their highest performance in SEC play this season. Three Rebels ended the night in double-digit kills, led by Sasha Ratliff with 15, Anna Bai with 14 and followed by Lauren Thompson with a season-high 12. Kylee McLaughlin continued to feed her hitters with 41 assists, her sixth game in a row with 30 or more. Ole Miss came out of the gate and got excited, with Ratliff starting where she left off Friday night with two kills and a block for Ole Miss to lead 6-1. South Carolina charged back, drew in two at 10-8 and later tied the set at 13. However, the Rebels diverted an 8-0 run to take over the set 21-13, eventually claiming set one 25-15 . The Rebels continued into the second set on an offensive tear, with Thompson and Ratliff adding up their kill count to give them a 5-1 lead. Ole Miss refused to give up as they worked to build the lead with nine at 17-8. Thompson stayed strong and flew in from the back row to aid the Rebel attack as they walked away with set two, 25-13, to lead 2-0. After trailing 2-0 to start the third set, the Rebels’ energy remained high with a 6-0 run to lead 6-2. The Gamecocks stormed back with a 4-0 run to help tie the set at eight. Trailing 9-8, the Rebels came out of a timeout rejuvenated and went on a 4-0 run to re-take a lead at 12-9. The Gamecocks came in within three, 23-20, but were unable to defeat the Rebels as they won the set 25-20 and the game 3-0. Ole Miss is set on a week off to prepare for a road test, visiting number 21 Tennessee next Sunday (Nov. 7). The Knoxville game will be broadcast nationwide on ESPNU at 1 p.m. CT. Follow the rebels on Twitter@OleMissVB,Facebook onBe Miss Volleyball, and on Instagram at@olemissvb. You can also follow head coachKayla Banwarthon Twitter@KaylaBanwarth2.

