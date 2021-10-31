ASU Football: Arizona State Routed By Washington State For Second Consecutive Ugly Loss

A sea of ​​crimson in the northeast corner was the only part of Sun Devil Stadium that remained full as the minutes slowly ticked away into the fourth quarter.

To go! Cough! To go! Cough!

Washington State’s cry of protest was easily heard in an otherwise cavernous location. The party had begun for the visiting fans as their team put the finishing touches on a shocking 34-21 loss to Arizona State on Saturday afternoon in Tempe. The Arizona States’ second-straight loss was perhaps the most disappointing of the Herm Edwards era, and that’s a stacked class. The Sun Devils are 5-3 and their hopes of Pac-12 South are all but gone. If not mathematically, then certainly morally.

We need to look at ourselves in the mirror now, quarterback Jayden Daniels said. What season do we want? The south is out of our control, but it remained 5-3. A championship is not completely out of our reach.

If you tuned the game on Saturday, you might not agree.

The first half could have been played just as well as the third half of Arizona States’ loss to Utah two weeks ago. The Sun Devils turned the ball three times and once on downs. They allowed third and long conversions as well as third and fourth and short conversions on defense. They falsely started on a made field goal and missed the ensuing attempt. They fumbled again at the end of a big first win. The state of Arizona allowed multiple deep strikes from WSU quarterback Jayden De Laura, and was consistently cut in the run game.

The home fans, dressed in black and sweating from a hot afternoon, serenaded ASU with boos throughout the half. A little fire Herm chants were heard, and an already thin crowd shrank considerably by the time the teams headed to the locker room for half-time. Had there not been a last minute touchdown from Daniels to LV Bunkley-Shelton, ASU would have been eliminated. From halftime in Salt Lake City until halftime on Saturday afternoon, the state of Arizona was defeated 56-7.

Washington State, a program that has dealt with the tumult of a head coach’s mid-season resignation, was in every way like the better team that was on the road on Saturday against an Arizona state team that won them 10 times out of 10. paper should beat. According to Herm Edwards, it amounts to execution.

We must execute, we have not executed, Edwards said. If you don’t execute, and you turn the ball around, and you allow big plays, then it’s very hard to win. And so the game turned out early on, and we were catching up.

In the second half, the defense came into play, but the attack certainly didn’t. After somehow failing to kick in a 28-7 deficit half, punter Eddie Czaplicki visited the field in the third quarter and scored three times. His services were not needed on stage four, however, as Jayden Daniels threw his second interception of the day. Washington state was pleased with their significant lead and Arizona state put little pressure on them in a lackluster second half.

“We’ve been talking all week about how Washington State is the best in the country at forcing fumbles and playing football, it’s frustrating because we’ve been hammering on that all week,” Daniels said. We put the defense in bad situations. I have no words for the turnovers, two of them were on me and at the end of the day I have to play better. The attack has to play better.

Defensive End Michael Matus quickly jumped to his quarterback’s defense and offense as a whole.

I definitely want to point out that we gave away 28 points in the first half, this is not all on Jayden, said Matus. We didn’t respond well. This isn’t just Jayden, this isn’t just the offense, this is all of us.

An already upset crowd was enraged in the third quarter, when Herm Edwards chose to kick in fourth and third on the 48-yard line, with his team trailing 21. A dejected attack jogged off the field like an encore round of boos filled the stadium. Any Sun Devil fan who held back from berating the home side was no more.

I looked at the time and the clock, and if you don’t make it, you don’t have a chance, Edwards said. That’s a decision you have to make, it’s just one of those deals.

The decision came as a surprise to Daniels, who said he was looking to the sidelines for fourth downplay when he saw the punting team come onto the field.

Of course you want to go for that as a player and get some momentum back, Daniels said. That’s above me, it’s not my decision, but of course I wanted to go for it.

Although the Sun Devils found the end zone late twice in the fourth quarter, it did little more than put some window dressing at a really ugly loss. They were eliminated for 29 of the 30 minutes in the first half and every meaningful minute of the second half. Turnover, penalties and inability to cash in on a big game rendered the ASU offense useless.

There will be no new attack, no new defense, we will not revolutionize, said Edwards. It’s the players, we have to perform.

The state of Arizona has a big problem. With one of the most talented rosters in the Pac-12, a puzzling inconsistency, lack of discipline, and failure to show up at the big moment time and again has plagued them in the worst of ways. It is an indictment of the program as a whole, and the head coach in particular. An era once hugely promising has been tarnished by an ongoing recruiting survey and the inability to produce enough on the field to distract attention. At 5-3, the state of Arizona is in better shape than tons of teams across the country, but the outlook certainly looks bleak even with that reality.

There’s a lot to play for, we shouldn’t lose sight of that, Edwards said when asked about his team’s mentality. With one more win we qualify for bowl, and if you win enough, bowl games get bigger. We have to find a way to win a game so that our players feel good, our coaches feel good and the fans feel good when we win.