G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai win double title at WTT Contender Tunis

Indian table tennis duo G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai secured their first international pro tour title on Saturday with a dominant 3-1 win over Emmanual Lebesson and Alexandre Cassin in the men’s double top match at the WTT Contender Tunis here.

Sathiyan and Desai beat the French duo 11-9 4-11 11-9 11-6.

The Indian pair took the first game, but they lost momentum and allowed the French to tie the game.

However, Sathiyan and Desai managed to fight their way back by taking the lead again and then barely broke into a sweat winning the fourth game and the title.

“It’s the first-ever international title in men’s doubles for myself, individually and as a couple (with Desai). We’re playing together after a long time and it’s fantastic to start in a great way with a gold medal in a pro tour title, Sathyan told PTI.

He said that speed was their main weapon and that in that aspect of the game they can surprise and take advantage of their opponents.

“We beat three good pairs, the German pair in the pre-quarter finals were specialists in doubles. In the semi-final we had beaten the number 7 Hungarian pair in the world and a convincing victory over the French pair in the final is satisfying .

“Thanks to Harmeet, he played really well,” Sathiyan added.

“Double win for Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai! #Congratulations on achieving #WTTTunis Men’s Doubles title! #WTT #tabletennis #pingpong,” World Table Tennis (WTT), the commercial and events company of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), tweeted.

The Indian duo had a spectacular come-from-behind victory against Hungary’s Nandor Ecseki and Adam Szudi in Friday’s semi-final.