Five fiends score in Senior Day win over Shorewomen





CARLISLE, Dad. – The Dickinson field hockey team got goals from five different players as they took a comfortable 5-1 Centennial Conference win in their regular season finale on Saturday afternoon against Washington College at Biddle Field Hockey Field. Before the game, the Red Devils honored their seven seniors: Sierra Bobb, Sydney Engler, Bridget Fontaine, Amanda Fruman, Tara Hausker, Hannah Spiri and Ellie Werner. Dickinson had two chances early in the game, but both Morgan Yandow-Harding and Abby Marthins were blocked by the defense. The Devils would take the lead on the last shot of the quarter at 8:21 am when Fontaine defeated Ava Rivera on an unassisted stand. It would be over six minutes into the second period for both sides to collect another shot as Fruman entered the attacking area and was denied by Rivera. The home side made it 2-0 just over four minutes later when Katie Marthins shoved a pass that was tagged by Grace Donovan. The last two minutes of the half were for Washington, as they made three shots with attempts by Madison Parker and Zoe Shevitz being stopped by Saige Stevens. Then they finally made their way to the board at the 28:39 mark when Parker put Kat Esposito up in front of the goal and made it 2-1 in the half. The Devils extended their advantage to 3-1 at 5:09 in the quarter when Hailey Womer sent a pass out of reach of a diving Rivera who found Abby Marthins’ stick and tapped it into an empty cage. Esposito went on to go on 4:18 after her second of the match, but she was knocked out by Stevens. A green card to Jillian Brejnik late in the box caused the Devils to play a player, giving Philine Smits and Fontaine each a chance before the end of the third inning, but neither would force a save for Rivera. Dickinson dominated the fourth quarter, taking the first six shots with offers from Hailey Womer, Hausker, Marthins and Yandow-Harding all pushed aside by Rivera. DC finally got another goal at 52:58 when Werner drove in a penalty corner to Spiri, who carried the ball in a few yards before firing a shot out of Rivera’s reach to make it 4-1. Emma Snyder would close the score in the afternoon with 2:20 to go when Hausker found her at the goal line for the finish and the 5-1 final. Next on the field Dickinson has qualified for the Centennial Conference playoffs and has earned the third seed. The Devils will travel to second placed Ursinus on Friday at a time to be determined.

