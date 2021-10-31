T20 World Cup: Can Team India Break New Zealand’s Jinx? | Cricket News







Defeat is unthinkable for India. Even the very idea of ​​it is blasphemy. That way lies negativity and doom and disgrace and an early exit. In their case, despair can spur excellence. For the Kiwis, stripped of the usual pressure of a million trolls pining for your blood, it's easier to keep calm. For them, despair can fuel innovation. These are two teams driven to similar states of despair by defeat to the same opponent, Pakistan. Two teams without disrespect, hoping to somehow scramble past each other in Sunday's big winner-of-all World Cup match in Dubai. Both teams are hurt by defeats in which their T20 moves didn't quite take off. New Zealand tried to tick all the boxes against Pakistan and came up short, whether opening Daryl Mitchell or playing James Neesham at number 4. Ish Sodhi's leg fractures were probably the only highlight. India's bowlers failed to take a wicket and their new ball pace pairing was lackluster.

Their openers failed to counter Shaheen Afridi’s foray, and now Trent Boult is lurking. Their finishers failed to up the ante. Their spinners struggled with the dew. Both captains, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, were similarly guilty of being too cautious when trying to play T20 anchor. Williamson went into Sharjah with a stroke rate of 96.15 in a team total of 134/8. Kohli, who scored half a century in Dubai, went on to 116.33 in a team total of 151/7. Most importantly, both teams lost the toss and had to bat first. In a tournament where 17 out of 24 games (before the SL-SA tie) were won by the chasing team, 12 of them by the team that chose to field first after winning the toss, it’s a good idea : Such first innings totals may turn out to be below average as the dew kicks in in the late evening. The rotation of the shot, maybe even a voluptuous one, is key in the middle overs when setting a target, but not easy on these squares.

So how do teams go against the trend after losing the toss and having to bat first? Kohli suggested setting bigger totals should be the goal, putting the responsibility on the batsmen. “Toss will continue to be a big factor. Either you can rely too much on the toss or you can challenge yourself as a team. Those 15-20 extra runs (while batting first) can make a big difference.” Kiwi pacer Boult, who offers the bowlers’ perspective on the issue of dew, said the same thing in other words. “It’s hard. It’s hard to understand how much dew can get in. You have to take your time, hold the ball well and be as accurate as possible.”

Now that both teams have identified a change in approach, rather than a quick change of staff, as the need of the hour, there may not be much chop and change. For New Zealand, Martin Guptill is fit and expected to open. Adam Milne is also available. For India, the sideshow around Hardik Pandya’s (in)ability to bowl culminated in a few net sessions in which the all-rounder twisted his arm. Whether that means one headache less for team management will be revealed on Sunday, but it is imperative that Pandya find his form with the bat first, especially with the explosive Ishan Kishan sitting outside.

India may also have a case for resting Bhuvneshwar and bringing in Shardul Thakur, as Sunil Gavaskar has suggested, but is Thakur’s economy of 9.11 out of 22 T20 good enough?

India hasn’t beaten New Zealand in a World Cup match, in all formats, in 18 years. There has been no better time to break that disappointing streak than now: India has won the last five T20Is against the Kiwis, although they have lost both encounters (in 2007 and 2016) in the T20 World Cup. Law of averages, where are you?

