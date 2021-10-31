Michigan State, Miami, Baylor and more

Quick Response to Week 9’s Biggest Games: Michigan at Michigan State, Miami at Pitt, Texas at Baylor, Georgia vs Florida, Penn State at Ohio State

Michigan State 37, Michigan 33

Baylor 31, Texas 24

Miami 38, Pitt 34

Michigan State 37, Michigan 33 Comment

Yes, Michigan got completely confused at the end of the first half when Michigan State QB Payton Thorne fiddled in what looked like a Wolverine touchdown.

That’s not why Michigan lost.

Yeah, Michigan got completely caught up in the 4th-and-3 game trying to keep alive the last ride that was absolutely defensive holding, or pass interference, or something that should have been flagged.

That’s not why Michigan lost.

Yes, Michigan State was marked seven times for 75 yards and Michigan eight times for 59, but the calls and missed calls ultimately caused the Maize and Blue side to screw up more.

And no, on duty wasn’t why Michigan lost.

Michigan lost because Michigan State was more physical in the second half, sharper when it had to, and it was much, much more effective in getting the ground game going because

Michigan lost because Kenneth Walker was the best player on the field, and the blockade up front got the job done against a strong defensive front.

Walker ran 23 times for 197 yards and five touchdowns, making game after game despite being an outspoken man by the Michigan defense, and now it’s Game On.

But first it was a Michigan state victory over Michigan. Actually it was another Michigan State beats Michigan.

This wasn’t Jim Harbaughs’ fault his team played well, but now Mel Tucker is 2-0 against him. In that state and in this rivalry you can be the head coach of Michigan and lose to the state of Ohio here and there, that program is pretty good, but losing to Little Brother is completely and totally unforgivable, and Michigan now has three of the last five drop.

But all is not completely lost for the Wolverines.

The offense was great, and the defense wasn’t that bad again, Mr Walker had a day to himself and there’s no time to get mopey.

Indiana must be a layup. Penn State isn’t that great, even if it’s on the road and everyone is wearing white t-shirts, and going to Maryland can’t be a problem.

There’s absolutely no reason the Wolverines can’t be 10-1 when the state of Ohio comes into town.

However, this game is all about the rise of the state of Michigan.

The Spartans were out here 30-14 late in the third, but the attack continued with big marches, the defense kept coming with big holds, and

Kenneth Walker, Kenneth Walker, Kenneth Walker.

The Spartans now go to Purdue, get Maryland, and if all goes well it should be 10-0 with Ohio State and Penn State to close.

It’s going to be a fun November in East Lansing.

Baylor 31, Texas 24 Comment

Baylor is not going to finish in the College Football Playoff.

It already has a loss to Oklahoma State, it still has road games against TCU and Kansas State to play, along with home dates against Oklahoma and Texas Tech, and if all goes perfectly there is still a Big 12 Championship to deal with , and

Baylor is 7-1 and in the Big 12 Championship mix for the second time in three seasons. Start there, be amazed and don’t look too far into it for now.

Head coach Dave Aranda had to rebuild and rebuild the team after Matt Rhule left for Carolina, and he had to make do with everything that came with the bizarre season in 2020.

He made some adjustments, changed some assistants and he had time to work. Now this season he has a win over the state of Iowa and a red-hot coaching prospect Matt Campbell, and he took a stellar win over a dangerous Texas team.

His bears did it by holding out against the run with just 102 yards and bottling Bijan Robinson and with another big day by Abram Smith, who made an All-Big 12 case with his fifth 100-yard rushing performance with 113 yards and 20 carries.

Texas needs to win two more games to bowl?

It will beat Kansas, and it needs another win in the state of Iowa, West Virginia and the state of Kansas. It may be the first year under a new coaching staff, but this is not what it should be.

The offense had to make up for other problems, and it was just won by 45 yards. It should be driving games and Baylor did the work in the fourth quarter to get the job done.

Texas is supposed to be better than Baylor. Baylor was tougher and better when it had to be.

Baylor is still in the Big 12 title chase. Texas not.

Miami 38, Pitt 34 Comment

Not enough credit is given to coaches who let their teams fight and fight despite having gut after gut.

This is a lost year for Miami.

The Coastal was up for grabs and it could still be if Virginia and North Carolina collapse and the ACC title was on the table while Clemson took a season off.

Deriq King was injured and eliminated for the year, big losses to Alabama and Michigan State were painful, and last minute defeats to Virginia and North Carolina should have ruined the year.

But the Hurricanes came back with a great win over NC State to end a deep College Football Playoff dream, and now it was running into Pitt and finishing another outside shot to finish in the last four.

Two weeks ago, Miami was having trouble bowling. Losses to NC State and Pitt, and the team should and should have been 2-6. Now, with Georgia Tech going into Florida State, Virginia Tech and Duke, it’s not out of the question to drive the table.

North Carolina has yet to go to Pitt and NC State and play Wake Forest. Virginia has to go to Pitt to deal with Virginia Tech. Those two have to lose again, and Pitt has to lose again in the ACC, and

Do it step by step. Miami is 4-4 as QB Tyler Van Dyke stepped into the void left by an injured King.

Van Dyke spread the ball around for 426 yards and three touchdowns, the defense took two Kenny Pickett passes to at least make up for the 519 passing yards it allowed, and it was a huge, huge win for Diaz and the program.

