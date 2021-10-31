Gaston Day Wins NCISAA Volleyball, Girls Tennis and Boys Soccer Titles

Ethan Horky woke up a little earlier than usual on Saturday.

Of course, visions of a second state championship in three years would make for a sleepless night. However, the captain of the Gaston Day boys’ soccer team wanted to witness history before he and his teammates had a chance to make something of it.

I saw a lot of people who don’t normally come to many (games) said Horky. The tennis team, the volleyball team, they usually play when they’re playing. So when they came out, having my family and friends here today meant a lot.

Prior to Saturday, Gaston Day had won a total of 11 NCISAA state titles. Saturday might as well have been a gold rush for the school, a windy November afternoon that set the stage for claiming state titles in girls’ tennis, volleyball and boys’ soccer.

Unbelievable, said Gaston Day boys’ soccer coach Greg Lekavich. I’ve never heard of such a thing happening. Just incredible.

Finally the ring fits

Well before he played for championships, Derek Bing went to great lengths to make sure the Gaston Day volleyball team knew what an elite team looked like. And while the Spartans fell short in their bid to claim the program’s first title, the veteran volleyball coach thought such perseverance would eventually pay off.

On to (NCISAA 3A State Champion) Asheville Christian and winning a five-set game, going to South Carolina and playing Cardinal Newman, Porter Gaud and Wando set us up for (the NCISAA 2A volleyball playoffs). We’ve beaten five defending champions this year and all four teams that are in the SC 5A Final Four.

We had confidence. We were prepared. (Saturday) it was just time for us to do it. All that has prepared us.

In his fourth championship in as many seasons, Gaston Day threw aside the ghosts of past title games, beating Davidson Day 3-1 (21-25, 30-28, 25-19, 25-8).

Davidson Day came out of the gates strong, flexing his muscles to the net with timely blocks and winger Gerren Tomlin’s shooting ability. Already a set behind and a slow start in the second, Bing said his group needed a jolt.

It felt tough for a while, but it was never something we thought we couldn’t overcome, said Gaston Day’s coach. (Davidson Day) was better than us on the first ball, sideways game. If this were a game of who scores the first swing and who defends the first swing, they would have our number and we would have to adapt. We had to play balls that would take them out of the system, make the point last longer and we knew we could win longer points.

In a match you have learning time in the beginning, adjustment time in the middle and then you have crunch time. We went through all three of those (Saturday), and once we got into the crunch, our girls were there to take over.

Sophomore Camryn Massey had a bit of that to do with her height and athleticism forcing Tomlin to change shots in the last three sets. Massey also scored her fair share of blocks, several of which fell for points in a dramatic, game-changing second set.

For Camryn, this year is a first time for her. She had never seen the kind of competition we play, Bing said. Each time is an adjustment for her, but once she gets the hang of it, she becomes a great player. She has learned just as much and has come so far this year.

After three tight sets, the fourth served more like a coronation, with the sheer number of points falling in Gaston Days’ favor. As Davidson Day’s final shot dragged on, excited Gaston Day players hugged, and moments later, classmates, parents, and fans joined in.

It feels incredible, Bing said. Our girls are such winners. They have so much guts and togetherness, and have overcome many adversities, and they continue to find a way. We knew we would achieve this, but Davidson Day played so well outside the gate. They came prepared, played hard and we had to play hard, overcome some things, but this is what we were taught to do.

A modern revival

Over the past decade, girls’ tennis on Gaston Day was a thing of the past for a while.

Once a sure bet to make a deep playoff run, the Spartans have spent most of the past four years rebuilding what was once a powerful program. After Saturday’s NCISAA Class 2A state title game, it’s fair to say that this project is complete.

Gaston Day claimed his first girls’ tennis championship since 1990 with a 5-4 win over Davidson Day.

It’s amazing that my daughter (Alexis Ibsen) helped bring this program back four years ago, said Gaston Day girl tennis coach Erik Ibsen. But to win a state championship one day with so many others at school is a truly special day.

Emilee Ibsen, Avery Shaffer, Madeline Singh and Jessica Nosike claimed singles victories. According to Ibsen, Nosikes’ match was decisive.

It was the last and decisive game, he said. She lost the first set, but came back to equalize the second set. She beat the Davidson Day player 10-7 in a tiebreak in the third set to give us the championship.

Emilee Ibsen and Shaffer also claimed doubles wins for Gaston Day.

A finishing touch

Minutes after the final buzzer sounded, Lekavich was still boiling over his Gaston Day boys’ soccer team conceding a goal just before the final state title became official.

Well into their championship celebration, Spartan players had the idea to cool down their coach a bit. As he tossed a bucket of water over Lekavich’s shoulders, probably the only one dissatisfied with the sight was the skipper’s young son.

Lekavich can smile as he watches the latest addition to the school trophies collection, Gaston Day rolling to a 3-1 win over Trinity Academy of Raleigh. Ben Spencer scored two goals, with Jack DAmore adding another via penalty kick.

It is the Spartans’ second title in three seasons and capped off a day of gold for those dressed in blue.

We dominated in time of possession and we converted at key moments. One of them was a clear handball and we deservedly got a penalty (in the second half), Lekavich said. That was an important, crucial moment of the game. From there, we were professional in our business operations.

A unit that prided itself on its defensive prowess in 2019, the 2021 Gaston Day boys’ football team couldn’t have been more different. Chief among these was its explosive ability, the Spartans scoring 104 goals en route to a championship, 50 more than their last title-winning squad.

We were an older, bigger team in 2019, Spencer said. And we took the aspect that we weren’t that big and used our skills to get the better of our opponents. Were a team that loves running. If you must, walk 10 miles.

Were quite fit, that’s what our coaches take care of.

The previous title matches played on the road, and Spencer’s ability to compete for a championship on his home turf made the experience all the more enjoyable.

It’s hard to put into words, he said. Playing at home is special, playing on a field was used to and then the audience came out. I am happy for the (girls tennis and volleyball) teams and proud of our boys for closing the deal and bringing the school a third trophy in one day.

You can reach Joe Hughes at 704-914-8138, email [email protected] and follow on Twitter @JoeLHughesII.