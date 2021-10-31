Gophers Survive No. 6 Nebraska in Five Sets

Next game: in the state of Ohio 4-11-2021 | 6:00 PM BTN

MINNEAPOLIS —The No. 11 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team outlasted the No. 6 Nebraska Cornhuskers in five sets, 25-22, 28-30, 25-21, 23-25, 15-9 on Saturday night at MaturiPavilion.

“What was great about the win was the way we were able to maintain control despite some grief in the second set,” said head coach HughMcCutcheon. “It was a great environment tonight at the Pav – tons of juice in the building. It’s great to get away with this win against a really good Nebraska team.”

The Golden Gophers (14-6, 9-3Big Ten) were tempered by redshirtsenior opposite Stephanie Samedy , which recorded 20 homicides and a seasonal high of 26 digs. Jenna Wenaas had a career-high 22kills while Melanie Shaffmaster counted three kills, 45 assists, 21 digs and four blocks.

As a team, Minnesota hit .168 with 59 kills, eightaces, 107digs and 10 blocks. Nebraska (16-5, 10-2Big Ten) hit .135 with 68 kills, five aces, 97 digs and 14 blocks.MadiKubikled Nebraska with 15 kills.

Set up breakdown:

Set 1: Nebraska started the game with a 6-3 run before the Gophers answered by scoring eight of the next 11 to lead 12-9. Aces from McGraw and Myers and two kills from Miya proved to be key to the run. The Huskers equalized at 12 with a 3-0 run of their own before MiyabeandSamedy killed the Gophers and gave the Gophers a 15-13 lead en route to media timeout. Minnesota’s lead was narrowed to just one at 17-16 before the ‘U’ exploded on a 7-1 lead to rise 24-17 and force a NU timeout. ThreeWenaaskills and a double block with Myers led the sprint. However, the Huskers didn’t finish in set one, scoring four straight runs to narrow the lead to 24-21 and force a timeout from coach McCutcheon. After another point from the visitors, Katie Myers ended the set with a block and Minnesota took set one, 25-22. The Gophers hit .222 in set one while the Huskers hit .133. Wenaasled Minnesota with five kills and seven digs, while Miyabe had four kills.

Set 2: Minnesota started set two on a 3-0 after two offenses by NU and a blockade by Shaffmaster and Myers. However, the Huskers would respond with a 7-0 run to take the lead and force a timeout from coach McCutcheon. The Gophers would get right back in with a 6-2 run to tie the score at nine. A couple of kills from Samedy and the second ace of the match from Myers proved to be key in the run. The Huskers would score three of the next four to take a 12-11 lead before a 5-1 run by the home team forced NU to time out, trailing 16-13. Aces from Samedy and Shaffmaster and a kill from Samedy helped turn the tide in the mid-set spurt. The ‘U’ kept his foot on the gas and pushed the lead to five at 21-16. Three NU offense fouls and two kills by Samedy forced the Huskers to give another time-out. The Gophers were set to rise 24-20 after Wenaas’ eighth kill of the game, but two straight runs from NU led to a timeout from coach McCutcheon. Nebraska would eventually tie it and the two teams would exchange points to 28-28. NU took the last two points to win the set, 30-28. The Gophers hit .108 in the second set. Samedylde led the way with six kills and 10 digs, while Wenaashad had four kills and three digs in set two. NU hit .138 and had three players with four kills.

Set 3: The Gophers started set three with a 3-1 after two more kills from Samedy got them. A 5-3 run for NU made it 6-6 before a 5-2 Minnesota run made the home team 11-8 and forced a Huskers timeout. Miyabe had a kill and combined for a block with Shea Rubright on the run. Minnesota would extend its lead to a whopping eight at 21-13 after a few kills from Wenaas, one from Samedy and a few blocks. NU called the second timeout of the set after a block from MiyabeandRubright, leaving the ‘U’ at eight. A couple of visitor errors and Samedy’s 12th kill of the game gave the Gophers a 24-18 lead and brought them back to the set point. NU would react with three straight runs, forcing a time-out from coach McCutcheon. Jenna Wenaas closed the set with her 13th kill of the game immediately after timeout and put her team 2-1 with the 25-21 third set win. Minnesota batted .176 and NOW held at .096 for the set. Samedy and Wenaa split the attack with four kills each, while Miyabe and Rubright each had two blocks.

Set 4: Minnesota took an early 5-2 lead in the fourth set after a pair of kills from Samedy, one from Rubright and two errors from NU. The Huskers would bring it to 6-6 after a few kills and a block. The Gophers went on a 7-4 run after NU equalized to rise 13-10, each getting a few kills from Samedy and Wenaas, a solo block from Myers and a combo block from Shaffmaster and Rubright. The Huskers would cut the deficit to just one in 15-14 en route to media timeout. The Huskers scored three straight runs after the break to retake the lead, 17-15, and got a few blocks into the run, leading to a coach McCutcheon timeout. Minnesota would respond with a 5-1 run to move up 20-18 after timeout, followed by a kill and a consecutive ace from Shaffmaster. However, the Huskers weren’t ready to concede, scoring five of the next six runs to rise 23-21 and force a Gophers timeout. The ‘U’ would narrow the lead to one at 23-22 and 24-23 before Nebraska closed the set with a kill to win, 25-23. Minnesota hit .160 in set four compared to .170 for the visitors. Samedy posted six kills on set while Wenaashad five.

Set 5: The two teams exchanged the first six runs for a service foul by Nebraska and an ace of Jenna Wenaas gave the home team a 5-3 lead. NOW would tie at five, six and seven before their third service foul of the set gave the ‘U’ an 8-7 lead en route to media timeout. NOW would put the Gophers at 11-9 on eight and nine for two consecutive kills of Wenaasput and force a timeout from the visitors. A handling error by Nebraska and a kill by Wenaas gave Minnesota a 13-9 lead and forced the Huskers into a timeout. The Gophers closed the game with a kill from Wenaas and an ace from Samedy to win, 15-9.

remarkable:

Minnesota has now won four of its last six games against Nebraska.

– Stephanie Samedy recorded 20 murders and 26 digs. It was her 55th career double and her 23rd 20+ kill match (ninth of the season).

-Samedybond a season highlight with 26 digs.

-Samedy (1828 kills) rose to number 5 all time in Minnesota career kills, past Erin Martin (2001-04, 1818 kills)

– Airi Miyabe had 10 kills to register her eighth consecutive double-digit match.

– Jenna Wenaas counted 22kills, her 14th double-digit kill match of the season. 22kills is also a new career high.

-Wenaasse set a career high with 19digs.

– Melanie Shaffmaster registered 45assists, 21digs and fourblocks. Her 21 digs were a high point in her career.

– CC McGraw led Minnesota with 25 digs.

Next one:

Minnesota travels to Ohio on Thursday for a game. The first service is set to start at 6 p.m. CT on BTN.