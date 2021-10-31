Aussies crushed in Dubai, response

Jos Buttler’s undefeated 71 and Chris Woakes inspired bowling propelled England to a sobering eight-wicket demolition of Australia at Sunday’s T20 World Cup (AEDT).

Buttler took an opening score of 66 with Jason Roy making 22 as England ran home to their 126 win goal in just 11.4 overs in Dubai.

The result serves as a brutal wake-up call for Australia, which now has no doubts about the class divide between itself and the tournament favourite.

Buttler hit five fours and five sixs in his 32 ball knock to take England to their third consecutive Super 12 stage win.

Woakes and Chris Jordan split five wickets to help Australia bowl for 125 after choosing to field first.

It was a complete achievement and an emphatic statement from England that proved why it is the tournament favorite along with Pakistan.

Now that’s a message to the rest England are the best team and the most destructive, Michael Vaughan tweeted after the game.

Meanwhile, Shane Warne wondered why Australia left Mitch Marsh off the XI and beat Glenn Maxwell inside the power play.

(Marcus) Stoinis should have gone in. Bad strategy and tactics from the Aussies, Warne tweeted.

Woakes sent the dangerous David Warner back to the pavilion trudging, caught from behind, to declare his intent after England chose to bowl in the Super 12 match in Dubai.

Woakes then cleared Glenn Maxwell and returned figures of 2-7 from his first three overs of excellent seam bowling and in between took an excellent catch to beat Steve Smith for one.

Fellow fast Chris Jordan (3-17) returned impressive figures of 3-17 to flatten the Australian batter, despite a 44 fight by skipper Aaron Finch.

Australia fell to a precarious 51-5 after legspinner Adil Rashid captured Marcus Stoinis lbw for nothing and Liam Livingstone claimed Matthew Wade’s wicket for 18.

Finch counterattacked as he took over Tymal Mills and Jordan a few times across the border.

He set up 47 runs with Ashton Agar, who made a run-a-ball 20, to make the total a bit more respectable.

Left-handed Agar skipped two straight sixes from Woakes in fourth, but fell for Mills as he attempted another big hit.

Jordan came back firing to fire Finch and Pat Cummins, who had the first two balls of his three balls over the fence, on consecutive balls. Adam Zampa dodged the hat trick.

Mills gave up 45 runs from his four overs, but got Mitchell Starc out on the last ball of the innings to outplay the Aussies.

In response, England started solid before Zampa Roy trapped lbw after an appeal that the on-field umpire denied but judged Australia to be successful.

Agar had caught Dawid Malan behind for eight with his left arm spin but the wicket turned out to be just a minor bump on England’s road to victory.

Buttler continued to penalize bowling, increasing his half-century with a six. He was joined to the end by Jonny Bairstow, who hit the winning runs.

England remain at the top of Group 1 with six points ahead of Australia and South Africa, who defeated Sri Lanka in the first game of the day.