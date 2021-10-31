Sports
Aussies crushed in Dubai, response
Jos Buttler’s undefeated 71 and Chris Woakes inspired bowling propelled England to a sobering eight-wicket demolition of Australia at Sunday’s T20 World Cup (AEDT).
Buttler took an opening score of 66 with Jason Roy making 22 as England ran home to their 126 win goal in just 11.4 overs in Dubai.
The result serves as a brutal wake-up call for Australia, which now has no doubts about the class divide between itself and the tournament favourite.
Catch Australia’s battle against England at the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday morning on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today.
READ MORE
UK VIEW: Made to look like clubbies: Poms shoot at fragile, bullied Aussies as the first Ashes lands
PLAYER REVIEWS: Aussie T20 car crash as SEVEN fail and only score two over six
PRACTICES: Warne stunned by a strange gamble in the swamp; bad tactics backfire in WC wake-up call
WC MADNESS: Stars Hat-Trick Silenced By Proteas Killer In Epic Finish
Buttler hit five fours and five sixs in his 32 ball knock to take England to their third consecutive Super 12 stage win.
Woakes and Chris Jordan split five wickets to help Australia bowl for 125 after choosing to field first.
It was a complete achievement and an emphatic statement from England that proved why it is the tournament favorite along with Pakistan.
Now that’s a message to the rest England are the best team and the most destructive, Michael Vaughan tweeted after the game.
Meanwhile, Shane Warne wondered why Australia left Mitch Marsh off the XI and beat Glenn Maxwell inside the power play.
(Marcus) Stoinis should have gone in. Bad strategy and tactics from the Aussies, Warne tweeted.
Woakes sent the dangerous David Warner back to the pavilion trudging, caught from behind, to declare his intent after England chose to bowl in the Super 12 match in Dubai.
Woakes then cleared Glenn Maxwell and returned figures of 2-7 from his first three overs of excellent seam bowling and in between took an excellent catch to beat Steve Smith for one.
Fellow fast Chris Jordan (3-17) returned impressive figures of 3-17 to flatten the Australian batter, despite a 44 fight by skipper Aaron Finch.
Australia fell to a precarious 51-5 after legspinner Adil Rashid captured Marcus Stoinis lbw for nothing and Liam Livingstone claimed Matthew Wade’s wicket for 18.
Finch counterattacked as he took over Tymal Mills and Jordan a few times across the border.
He set up 47 runs with Ashton Agar, who made a run-a-ball 20, to make the total a bit more respectable.
Left-handed Agar skipped two straight sixes from Woakes in fourth, but fell for Mills as he attempted another big hit.
Jordan came back firing to fire Finch and Pat Cummins, who had the first two balls of his three balls over the fence, on consecutive balls. Adam Zampa dodged the hat trick.
Mills gave up 45 runs from his four overs, but got Mitchell Starc out on the last ball of the innings to outplay the Aussies.
In response, England started solid before Zampa Roy trapped lbw after an appeal that the on-field umpire denied but judged Australia to be successful.
Agar had caught Dawid Malan behind for eight with his left arm spin but the wicket turned out to be just a minor bump on England’s road to victory.
Buttler continued to penalize bowling, increasing his half-century with a six. He was joined to the end by Jonny Bairstow, who hit the winning runs.
England remain at the top of Group 1 with six points ahead of Australia and South Africa, who defeated Sri Lanka in the first game of the day.
Sources
2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/t20-world-cup-2021/t20-world-cup-2021-cricket-australia-vs-england-live-scores-start-time-how-to-watch-free-stream-teams-updates/news-story/45f1854b1d0978bf174a7ddbc6570226
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]