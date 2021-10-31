Can FSU football get rid of Clemson’s upset?

CLEMSON, SC —Florida State football hasn’t won at Clemson in nearly a decade.

It has a chance to change that Saturday.

The Seminoles (3-4, 2-2 in ACC) are nine point underdogs for their 3:30 PM (ESPN) game against the Tigers (4-3, 3-2 in ACC) at Clemson Memorial Stadium.

Although Clemson has dominated the series lately, winning the last five matchups, including three at home, this year’s team has not lived up to expectations. The Tigers’ streak of six consecutive College Football Playoff appearances will be cut short this season, and their run of six consecutive ACC championships will be on a livelihood.

It is the first time that FSU head coach Mike Norvell has faced the Tigers. The scheduled 2020 game was canceled hours before it was due to start after a symptomatic Clemson player who had traveled to Tallahassee tested positive for COVID-19.

19:04 | FSU’s valiant effort falls short as Clemson’s defense chokes the Seminoles on the last two runs

The pocket collapsed on Jordan Travis on consecutive plays and while judged by review to be unaffected, the 19-yard loss on the second effectively ended FSU’s best chance of coming back late.

After Clemson was forced to kick, Will Spiers put the Seminoles on their own 9 with 23 seconds left and no more timeouts. FSU’s final drive ended on a desperation multiple lateral play that led to a defensive touchdown as time went on.

6:43 pm | Two costly penalties lead Clemson to regain the lead late

Clemson answers by taking advantage of some costly penalties on the FSU defense to jump back 24-20 up front with 2:53 left in the fourth quarter.

Kevin Knowles was flagged for pass interference in tight cover on Beaux Collins, giving Clemson the ball on the FSU 43 on the first play of the drive. Two plays later, FSU linebacker DJ Lundy was penalized for a late hit on Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei for running out of bounds. Will Shipley scored from 21 yards on the next game.

18:33 | Jermaine Johnson bares sack and clumsy return for a touchdown puts FSU ahead late

The Seminoles continue to win the turnover battle as Jermaine Johnson undresses DJ Uiagalelei, picks up the fumble and returns for a 6-yard touchdown. FSU has forced a turn three times, while the ball itself has only turned once, following its defense with another clutch stop forcing a Clemson punt.

FSU has a total of 11 tackles for loss in the game and three sacks.

18:13 | FSU Wastes Opportunity After Forcing Key Sales, But Clemson Fails To Capitalize

One of the keys for FSU to have a chance to upset Clemson was winning the revenue battle. The Seminoles forced their second of the game when Amari Gainer recovered a fumble at FSU 41 to impede Clemson’s march into the Seminoles area. But in the ensuing action, Treshaun Ward fiddled to return the ball right away.

The FSU defense comes with a new clutch stop in the red zone and Clemson kicker BT Potter misses the game for the third time, hooking a 100 foot wide left.

18:00 | FSU defense comes with big stop, Clemson misses another field goal

Both defenses play in a goalless third quarter. FSU’s best shot at scoring ended after a false start penalty took away a chance to convert in 4th and 5th at the Clemson 37-yard line. The Tigers defeated the Seminoles 56-49 in the quarter to lead 17-13.

Clemson kicker BT Potter had missed just one field goal in Saturday’s game this season. He has missed two in this game as he fails on a 37-yarder who could have given the Tigers a seven-point lead. Instead, a key grab by the FSU defense became even more clutch stop.

The Seminoles convert a third and a 9 on a traffic catch by Keyshawn Helton, but the ride stalls in the next three games. After some big plays in the first half, the game looks set to settle into the more defensive brawl many expected.

17:05 | Clemson sets FSU on fire to the ground and regains the lead at halftime

After allowing the longest run of an opponent who has backfired earlier this season at halftime, Clemson continued to run the ball effectively and put together a 10-play, 83-yard drive to take the 17-13 lead. recapture. Will Shipley capped the drive with a 2-yard score and led the Tigers with 78 yards on 12 carries. Clemson ran for 139 yards in the first half and an average and even 7 yards per carry with the most coming on Phil Mafah’s 63-yard run.

16:35 | Clemson takes lead, FSU takes it right back

While the FSU defense did well not allow big plays over Clemson’s first three drives, the Tigers’ fourth drive started with a bang.

Running back Phil Mafah’s 63-yard run to start the drive was by far the longest run the Seminoles have allowed to an RB this season. They went into Clemson’s game and hadn’t allowed 20-yard runs by running backs this season.

The big run brought the Tigers into the red zone and in third place they converted their goal and found the end zone on an 11-yard touchdown pass from DJ Uiagalelei to Davis Allen.

While this gave the Tigers back the lead, it didn’t last long. In the first play of the ensuing FSU drive, Jordan Travis threw a pass to Lawrance Toafili, who in the move went wide. He was not picked up by the Tigers and was wide open.

They seemed to take him down, but he rolled over the player, never touched the ground, kept going and scored after tiptoeing down the sidelines. The 75-yard touchdown gave FSU the lead back, 13-10, with 8:14 left in the second quarter.

4.13 pm | Methodical drive ends with touchdown, Florida State lead

After an opening drive that started deep in its own end and didn’t go far, the Seminoles’ second possession was much more successful.

FSU marched the ball 75 yards over 10 plays, taking more than five minutes off the clock on a drive that finished in the end zone with a screen pass touchdown on third and goal.

Run play didn’t get going on the first drive, but the Seminoles ran the ball for 54 yards on the second drive, culminating in a 24-yard run from Jashaun Corbin.

The offensive chaos of the FSU and the noise of the crowd affected Clemson’s defense much more than the other way around. The Tigers went offside four times on two FSU drives.

After 15 minutes, FSU has a 6-3 lead after the extra point was blocked. It is FSU’s first lead over Clemson since the fourth quarter of the 2016 matchup.

3:54 pm | Clemson takes early lead on field goal

After the teams traded points on their opening possessions, FSU allowed Clemson to strike first on the opening drive.

The Tigers marched across the field thanks to a few passes from DJ Uiagalelei, who has been much maligned this season for his play. Through two runs, he completed 5 of the 7 passes for 48 yards. The Tigers lead 3-0 on a 47-yard field goal from BT Potter with 5:32 remaining in the first quarter.

It is the seventh time in eight games this season that #FSU has let its opponent score first.

FSU got back up in its own 10 to start its opening ride, picked one up at first but stopped from there. The run play was not there on the opening drive, as FSU ran the ball four times for -5 yards.

15:34 |FSU defense starts

In the battle for two fouls whose it is unclear what they will be able to accomplish, Clemson gets the opening kick.

Florida State won the toss and postponed the pick to the second half, forcing Clemson to receive the opening kick. The FSU defense will have a chance to set the tone against a struggling Clemson attack.

14:45 | Gibbons dressed up

The early return on Dillan Gibbons’ availability for the Clemson game looks promising.

The Notre Dame transfer, who started the first seven games of the season as a left hat, is dressed and warming up after an injury against UMass last week.

It remains to be seen if he’ll be available to play, but at least he’s trying.

Offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor, who tried unsuccessfully to play last week after an injury in North Carolina, is also decked out and warming up.

Both teamed up with the first team during 11-on-11 work at the end of the pregame warm-ups. If they both start, it would be the third time this season that the Seminoles had their desired starting offensive front all available.

Starting buck safety Sidney Williams hasn’t warmed up, though. It would be the second game in a row Williams has missed if he is not available as it appears.

13:45 | View game availability

Now within two hours of kick-off between the Seminoles and Tigers, more and more FSU players will take to the field for pre-game warm-ups.

The biggest player to watch on whether or not they will be clothed is offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons. Gibbons suffered an injury in the first half against UMass and did not return. Norvell indicated that it would remain to be seen whether Gibbons would be available this week.

If FSU doesn’t have Gibbons, who started each of the team’s first seven games as the left hat, the Seminoles would have to start their seventh offensive line combo in eight games this season.

The likely replacement would be sixth-year senior Devontay Love-Taylor. He started FSU’s first six games at right guard before sustaining an injury against North Carolina and was unable to play against UMass.

In addition, there are a few missing defensive backs that may return today. This list includes safety Renardo Green, who has missed the last two games, and red shirt freshman SIdney Williams, who is listed as FSU’s starting buck safety.