Spirits high as Australian squad prepare for Billie Jean King Cup Finals | October 31, 2021 | All the news | News and Features | news and events





Priscilla Hon, Daria Gavrilova and Storm Sanders are delighted to represent Australia at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals this week.

Prague, Czech Republic, October 31, 2021 | Leigh Rogers The Australian team prepares for the first game in almost two years and enjoys each other’s company during the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Prague. The game, formerly known as the Fed Cup, was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It means the Australian team last competed together in November 2019 when they faced France in the final in Perth. “It’s been a while since our last draw,” said Priscilla Hon. “I’m super excited to go out with the girls and be in a team environment again.” The 23-year-old from Queensland, who is currently ranked No. 215, lists her entry into the Billie Jean King Cup competition as one of her biggest career highlights. “It’s always one of the best weeks of the year,” Hon said. > READ: Hon, Gavrilova added to Australian squad for Billie Jean King Cup Finals Daria Gavrilova agrees, noting that the strong team camaraderie makes the Billie Jean King Cup competition extra special. “We all support each other so much,” said Gavrilova. Gavrilova, 27, is making her competitive return to Prague this week after recovering from Achilles tendon surgery. The former number 20 in the world has not competed since the Australian Open 2021. Reuniting with her teammates and the expanded Australian support staff has been the biggest highlight for Gavrilova so far. “I was really excited to see everyone. Two of my teammates (Storm Sanders and Ellen Perez) are actually bridesmaids for my wedding,” said Gavrilova, who will marry fellow Australian player Luke Saville later this year. Sandershas was recalled to the Australian team for the first time since 2014, rewarded for his best seasons in both singles and doubles. The 27-year-old, currently number 120 in singles and number 33 in doubles, is confident they can also compete for the prestigious team title. “We have a very strong team with a lot of depth,” said Sanders. “As a team, we want to try to finish at the top of our group to advance to the knockout stage. The most important thing is trusting the team and going out to give our very best.” Australia will face Belgium and Belarus in the round-robin stage at the Billie Jean King Finals, to be held November 1-6. The group winner advances to the semi-finals. In the new format of the competition, draws are played over a single day and consist of two singles and one doubles. The full Australian squad consists of Hon, Gavrilova, Sanders, Perez, Ajla Tomljanovic and Olivia Gadecki, along with captain Alicia Molik.

