Sports
Hockey: Ohio can’t stop Adrian from power play, falls 7-1
History is not on Ohio’s side when it comes to Adrian playing.
Ohio (7-6) fell apart midway through Friday night’s game, falling back to Adrian 7-1 at Bird Arena. The game marks Ohios second loss to Adrian this season. The Bobcats have also lost to the Bulldogs six times in the past 10 years.
Ohio started better than against Adrian in the first period ThursdayBut after that things didn’t go well. It fell apart in the second period, allowing Adrian to score on most of the power plays.
If it wasn’t for all of Ohios penalties, Ohio coach Lionel Mauron thinks his team may have had a chance to win.
I actually think five-on-five, that was probably our best game this season, said Mauron. I’ve never lost a game 7-1 when I really believed that (playing on) even strength we deserved to win.
Ohio was sent to the penalty area 10 times throughout the game, totaling 23 penalty minutes. The Bobcats would have been good if they could have loved Adrian during the power plays, but that was not the case. Adrian scored four goals in the second period, three of which were through power play.
In the end, Adrian was better at taking advantage of opportunities than Ohio. The Bulldogs were four-for-seven on power plays. Ohio was zero-for-two.
Whenever the Bobcats had a chance to score on the power play, they scored their own penalties, nullifying their advantage. This was the story of Friday’s game. When the pendulum swung in Ohio’s favor, something else would go wrong.
Obviously the fines cost us, Mauron said. We have to solve it. We have to stick together as a team and bounce back.
Ohios only goal of the game was scored in the first period by forward Nick Carretta. Fellow forward Drew Magyar made the perfect pass to Carretta, who drove the puck straight into the goal. Adrians goalkeeper, Noah Decottignies, however, had no intention of letting Ohio score again. Decottignies finished the game with 19 saves on 20 shots on target.
Max Karlenzig was not so lucky for Ohio. He has conceded the most goals he has conceded in a single game this season.
Ohio is now 0-4 against teams that are also in the top 10 of the American Collegiate Hockey Association. While the numbers don’t paint Ohio in the best light, Mauron stands by his belief that Ohio can compete with some of ACHA’s best teams.
(Adrians) not that much better than our team, said Mauron. I think the penalties were just the story of tonight.
The losing woes continue for Ohio, and it will have to hit the wrong note again for another week. Ohio is currently on its longest losing streak of the season, its third loss in a row. The Bobcats will use the extra time they have this week to reset and get ready for two new opponents next weekend.
Now they get two days off, Mauron said. They can change their mind and get positive thoughts in their head. Monday we go back to work and we have three days to prepare. We need to get right back into the winning columns.
