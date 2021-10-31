Sanders, the state of Oklahoma rolls over Kansas









OSU Athletics american football

October 30, 2021

Quotes after the game STILL WATER, Oklahoma (AP) Spencer Sanders threw for 157 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 53 yards and a score, all in the first half, to lead #15 Oklahoma State to a dominant 55-3 win over Kansas on Saturday night. Jaylen Warren added 69 yards rushing on just nine carries and backup running back Dominic Richardson got 79 yards and a touchdown on 11 rushes for Oklahoma State (7-1, 4-1 Big 12). After suffering their first loss, 24-21 against Iowa State, last week, the Cowboys responded by dominating Kansas on both sides of the ball. It was a tough day for Kansas (1-7, 0-5), which lost its seventh straight game. Backup quarterback Miles Kendrick, who came into play in the third quarter with the Jayhawks trailing 45-0, led them by 32 yards ruDPshing on nine carries. A week after a stellar performance in which Kansas led number 4 Oklahoma 17-7 at the end of the third quarter before the Sooners rallied 35-23, the Jayhawks looked more like their usual selves in this one. Oklahoma State, which had scored no more than 32 runs this season and had a 25.7 average, led 38-0 at halftime and led 331-49 in yards. Kansas didn’t fall behind until about six minutes into the third quarter, when the Cowboys were already leading 45-0. Overall, Oklahoma State, which inserted its backups late in the second quarter, won Kansas by 535 yards to 143. TAKE Kansas: After a strong performance last week in their loss to Oklahoma, when he completed 17 of 23 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Jason Bean struggled tremendously. Two of his first three passes were intercepted, leading directly to 10 Oklahoma State points, as the Cowboys took a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter. Bean eventually completed three of 10 passes for 10 yards, while gaining 24 yards on nine carries before being replaced by Kendrick after halftime. In addition to leading the team in haste, Kendrick completed 6 of 8 passes for 34 yards, with one interception. Oklahoma State: The Cowboys had a hard time in the third quarter, surpassing 44-3 this season. It took one possession, with backups on offense, before they scored their first touchdown in the third quarter, when Bryson Green caught a 12-yard pass from Shane Illingworth . Oklahoma State went on to beat Kansas 7-3 in the third inning. IMPLICATIONS POLL The win means Oklahoma State remains in the Top 25, and because it was such a convincing win, they could move up a spot or two. NEXT ONE Kansas: The Jayhawks return home next Saturday to take on Kansas State. Oklahoma State: The Cowboys travel to Morgantown this Saturday to take on West Virginia, which has just beaten Iowa’s number 22.

