Curtain lifted on Southland club cricket season as Invercargill-Old Boys impress





Robyn Edie Appleby batsman Dilpreet Singh in action against Waikoikoi in round of Southland’s 2020-22 senior cricket season.

The curtain was raised on Saturday during Southland senior club’s 2021-22 cricket season, and it was Invercargill-Old Boys who were the first to set an impressive mark in the ground. Invercargill-Old Boys posted an impressive 257 for nine from just 40 overs in his first round against Marist. Liam McWilliam was the backbone of the innings with his 55 from 58 balls at the top of the table, and it was Cody McKenzie who capitalized the latter in the innings with an impressive display of batting. McKenzie hit 64 from just 33 balls in an innings with five sixes. READ MORE:

It provided Marist’s disheartening goal of 258, and while Shaun Fitzgibbon showed another glimpse of his abilities with a stroke of 52 from 38 balls, Marist was no match for Invercargill-Old Boys. Marist was knocked out for 141 as Invercargill-Old Boys claimed an impressive 116 point win to start the season. Robyn Edie Waikoikoi bowler Ben McCall in action, with Appleby batter Kieran Lloyd on the left, and umpire Peter Pasco watching on Saturday’s Southland senior club cricket match in Invercargill. Heart tears through Waikoikoi Appleby also started his 2021-22 season strong with the 56-run win over Waikoikoi, who has led the pace in club cricket in recent seasons. Appleby first put on a modest 141 at bat, which was largely set up by Kieran Lloyd’s 44 from 77 balls, before Connor Hart took over. Hart tore through Waikoikoi’s line-up, taking five wickets en route to bowling Waikoikoi for just 95 in the game played at Appleby. Fleury lifts Tigers to first victory The Metropolitan Tigers were the other team to take their first win on Saturday when it claimed a four-wicket win over Southland Boys High School’s first XI. Jackson Ronald picked the key wickets Boys High from Hamish Skelt and Aaron Hart early in the innings, finishing four wickets as the students put 180 for nine batting first. Hunter Cairns led the way for Southland Boys’ bat with his stroke of 43. In response, opener Lachie Nimmo played an important part for Metropolitan with his 48-of-66-ball wrench as wickets fell around him. Veteran Isaac Fleury took over later in the innings with his 52 from 50 balls and saw his team take a win with 7.1 overs left.

