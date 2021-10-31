Mother and son saddened by decision hockey officials

School teacher’s mother can’t drive to Desbarats ice rink after work, son can’t play in Thessalon

Brittany Moore’s seven-year-old son Finley loves hockey, but hockey officials have not allowed Moore to let him play in Thessalon, where she works late and where he goes to school.

“Normally we would be zoned to play hockey at Desbarats because Bruce Mines (where Moore and Finley live) doesn’t have ice to skate a team on,” Moore said.

Moore asked the North Channel Minor Hockey Association (NCMHA) for special permission to let Finley play hockey in Thessalon.

Moore is a teacher at Thessalon Public School, where Finley is a student.

“I’m here after hours, quite late most days, so getting Finley to the ice in Desbarats is next to impossible, which is why I had asked if he would play here in Thessalon.”

“They (the NCMHA) immediately denied it. So I had to appeal (to the Northern Ontario Hockey Association, or NOHA) if I wanted him to play hockey in Thessalon. An appeal costs $226 whether it is approved or not. It is non-refundable.”

Moore had to file documentation to support her case, including the fact that her husband works out of town on weekdays (making Moore the only person Finley can rely on to transport him to hockey games).”

The NOHA rejected her appeal.

“I made it clear with the NOHA. They kept saying ‘you should try to get Desbarats’. I said I can’t because I can’t let my work slide. They said they thought it would be no unnecessary trouble for me to get him to Desbarats one day a week. Anyway, I told them we can’t get there for these training sessions, so you choose not to let him play.”

Moore said it’s more than a 20-minute drive after work from Thessalon Public School to the Desbarats arena, while it’s “literally a minute’s drive” from Thessalon Public School to the bullring in Thessalon.

This would have been Finley’s second year in hockey, having played hockey in Thessalon last year.

Moore was told last year that there were problems with the ice in the arena in Desbarats, which allowed Finley and other children to play hockey in Thessalon last season.

“This year they’re going to put ice in it (in Desbarats), and that’s why they’re forcing us to go there,” Moore said.

Finley is saddened by the situation, Moore said.

“He’s not playing this year. He won’t be able to. I felt so bad because we had to have difficult conversations like ‘I’m sorry, mom has to work and I can’t show up for work unprepared (to go to school the next day give)’, so he doesn’t play this year.”

“He is very angry about it. He is seven years old and just wants to play hockey.”

Moore said she and Finley are not the only parent and child going through the same situation, stating that there are five other families she knows have been affected, their children not playing hockey or being driven to Desbarats this year.

However, she said she is the only parent to have appealed to the NOHA.

Moore said the Algoma District School Board (ADSB) recognized the need for Finley to receive an out-of-bounds release to attend school in Thessalon as he is destined to attend school in Desbarats.

“It’s very frustrating that the hockey officials can’t make an exception,” Moore said.

But rules are rules, according to NOHA.

Moore’s appeal to the NOHA was heard by a three-member panel, which ruled that “appellant (Moore, on behalf of her son) works in Thessalon but lives in Bruce Mines, which is closer to NCMHA and places them within the boundaries of the Association.”

“The NCMHA only has one evening U9 exercise per week and the panel does not consider it an unnecessary hardship for the applicant’s son to attend that practice. NCMHA is a small Association and is very concerned that if the appellant is released, more requests will follow. The NCMHA U9 Team currently has only eight players,” the panel concluded.

“Ultimately, our rules are voted on by the members of NOHA. We have about 65 small hockey clubs and the NOJHL and its teams also fall under our umbrella. Our rules are voted on by them at every annual general meeting,” said Jason Marchand, NOHA executive director, speaking to SooToday from North Bay.

“Our rules currently state that the player would play where he or she lives. In this case, Bruce Mines (where Moore and Finley live) falls under the North Channel Minor Hockey Association, so any Bruce Mines player should play there (referring to Desbarats, an eight-minute drive from Bruce Mines), unless they release one,” Marchand said.

“I really don’t know what’s going to happen (next year). They don’t put the kids’ needs first,” said Moore, who is considering an additional $300 non-refundable appeal to the Ontario Hockey Federation.