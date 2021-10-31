Bulls top Jazz, make a statement at the start of the season

Nature is always unpredictable, but not in this case.

There is no chance that any of the Bulls starters will have a growth spurt.

This grid is what it is.

Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and Javonte Green, who replace the injured Patrick Williams, have average heights of almost 6-6, and that is on a good day.

No wonder the concerns that went into this season have bounced back.

And it looked as if it would resurface on Saturday with the undefeated Jazz visiting the United Center. Utah was fourth in the rebound difference at plus-6.2 per game; the Bulls were 29th at minus 7.2 per game.

Then a malfunction occurred.

The Bulls (5-1) returned to their counter of being small, and that meant physically getting into opposition, running into transition, having all hands and running the long-distance Jazz off the three-point line by winning 107-99.

And it wasn’t just the recipe for the small starting grid either, as Williams’ potential end-of-season injury opened up more playing time for Derrick Jones Jr., Tony Bradley and Ayo Dosunmu.

It was Jones who hit the biggest bump, going from a series of DNPs to 19 solid minutes, scoring four points, grabbing three rebounds and blocking three shots. He finished in plus-18.

He’s been great, said coach Billy Donovan. Patrick’s injury is unfortunate, but it probably offers more opportunities for [Jones], also. He did a really good job of keeping himself ready.

Bradley wasn’t bad either, finishing a plus-19 with four rebounds.

It was great to have the chance to get on the floor, Bradley said. I just want to play my part. I was just trying to bring in some physicality and some energy. When my name is called, I’ll be ready. This was a collective effort.

One that Donovan wants his entire rotation to not only remember, but duplicate, as he came out feeling like the Bulls had just put together their best game of the young season.

This was the most consistent game we played for an identity, Donovan said. We ran. We played with a very good tempo. This is how we want to play. I thought this was one of our better games from start to finish. The consistency was there of how we want to play.

I don’t want to get caught up in one game of an 82 game schedule, but for us these experiences are good as they grow together.

While the Bulls topped 54-45, they also kept the Jazz at just 11-for-38 (29%) of the three-point range. DeRozan led the Bulls with 32 points and LaVine came in with 26.

And for one night there was very little focus on recovery as the Bulls are now on their way for a two game trip to Boston and then Philadelphia.

We just had to do it as a team, unpack and make sure we secure the rebounds, said Vucevic. We understand they were below par, and we just need to do better.

You just have to be more disciplined.