Proteas takes second win at the T20 Cricket World Cup





Quinton de Kock returned to base to replace Heinrich Klaasen after missing the previous game.

South Africa’s David Miller (R) and teammate Kagiso Rabada celebrate their victory in the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup Cricket Match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 30, 2021. Photo: Indranil Mukherjee / AFP.

JOHANNESBURG The Proteas took their second win at the T20 Cricket World Cup. Quinton de Kock returned to base to replace Heinrich Klaasen after missing the previous game. The South Africans won the toss and chose to field. Lead-off hitter Pathum Nissanka had a good pace of 72 runs for 58 balls, while Sri Lanka posted 142 all out. However, it was the Proteas bowlers who succeeded with the ball. Tabraiz Shamsi showed why he is the number one ranked T20 bowler as he took 3/17 including two fantastic wickets for caught and bowled. Dwaine Pretorius dominated the death-overs, finishing 3/17, while Anrich Nortje took 2/27. In response, the Proteas kept leaking wickets at regular intervals, culminating in Wanindu Hasaranga taking a wicket-hat-trick when he turned down the middle order South Africans of Aiden Markram (19), Temba Bavuma (46) and Pretorius (0). Going into the final over the Sri Lankans had to defend 15 runs. David Miller led the way, who hit two sixes while Kagiso Rabada closed it with a boundary. The South Africans defeated Sri Lanka by 4 wickets Shamsi to win the Player of the match trophy. The Proteas then play against Bangladesh on Tuesday, November 2 at 12 noon. Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or android device.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ewn.co.za/2021/10/30/proteas-secure-second-win-at-the-t20-cricket-world-cup The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos