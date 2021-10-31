DEACONS DOMINATE: Duke Football loses to Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, NCOn an overcast day in Winston-Salem, NC, a cloud passed over the Duke football season.

With their fourth straight loss and the second blowout in a row, the Blue Devils fell 45-7 to the No. 13 Demon Deacons at Truist Field, as the same problems of previous heartbreaking games reared their ugly heads.

“We could choose a million things. It’s pretty clear time and time again where there’s a lot of struggles, but the answers are all within us and we need to find those answers,” head coach David Cutcliffe said after the game.

It all started when Wake Forest scored a touchdown within a minute and thirty seconds. After a series of small rushes, a penalty on Duke brought the Demon Deacons in 40. It was then that Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman unleashed a 38-yard pass to wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson, who carried it in. With all the time in the world behind the center, Hartman found an open Roberson that exerted almost no pressure on him.

The lack of pressure was a theme that would carry on throughout the day as the Demon Deacons, led by a blazing Hartman, ripped through the Blue Devils (3-5, 0-4 in the ACC) in every way possible. After a short drive where Wake Forest kicked the ball, the Demon Deacons (8-0, 5-0 in the ACC) went on to score on three consecutive possessions.

Wake Forests’ second touchdown came on a 96-yard drive as Hartman connected pass after pass until the Demon Deacons were 26 yards out. Not to outdo himself, Hartman ran across the field for a touchdown and gave the challengers in black a 14-0 lead.

Dukes’ defenses struggled the entire time to make Hartman uncomfortable, as they couldn’t break through Wake Forests’ rock solid line of attack. The few times the Blue Devils were able to pressure Hartman, he simply rocketed through the chaos until he found a long track with space. The pain was compounded by the fact that Dukes secondary, as they have all season, struggled to contain Wake Forest’s receiving corps, as five Demon Deacons ended up with over 30 receiving yards.

But perhaps even more frustrating was the fact that the Blue Devils couldn’t give any offense. In addition to a depressing scoreboard, Duke had multiple three-and-outs of zero or negative yardage, a testament to the sisyphean struggle of Dukes attack. Even Blue Devils like quarterback Gunnar Holmberg and running back Mataeo Durant, who can normally be counted as bright spots in dark games, struggled against a zealous Wake Forest defense.

After leaving the field early in the first half due to an apparent hand injury, Holmberg looked shaky, completed 10-for-18 and threw only 110 yards. One thing to note was that Duke often went down for fourth, but the passes fell incomplete and possessions turned over often enough for the Blue Devil believers to wonder if the effort was worth it. Durant tried his best and again delivered a feat of over 100 yards, but working with such a lethargic attack meant he had to fight for scraps and struggle to make anything happen. And as the Dukes attack came off the field in what appeared to be record time, the defensive problems only got worse, leading to more big plays for the Demon Deacons. Senior wide receiver Jake Bobo commented after the game: “Our defense is a lot better than what we’ve shown, and I’d put that on offense frankly because if we don’t score… weight of the game on their shoulders.”

Wake Forest’s third touchdown of the day came after a turnover on downs from Duke, yet another chapter in a disappointing story for the Blue Devils. A couple of short, accurate plays brought the Demon Deacons as far as the Duke 48-yard line where Hartman, left far too comfortably in the pocket again, found an opening and made a frenzied sprint to the end zone before being tackled by cornerback Leonard Johnson at the six-yard line. An easy run into the end zone later, Wake Forest was leading 21-0 with just under 10 minutes left at halftime and Hartman had two hasty touchdowns and one passing touchdown.

The rest of the game was more of the same: Duke fails to give an offensive nudge, Wake Forest makes another big play, reel and repeat. The whole affair was reminiscent of Duke’s 48-0 shutout against Virginia just two weeks earlier, and with a farewell week, there was hope that problems obvious against the Cavaliers could improve with time off. But they didn’t. The secondary struggled. The defense line was struggling. The offense struggled. Everyone struggled.

Even Duke’s first real shot at a score, a field goal with less than 12 minutes left in the game, missed left, adding another mishap to the pile.

Although Duke was eventually able to score a touchdown, it was too little too late. After a 39-yard catch and run from wide receiver Jalon Calhoun that took the Blue Devils 2-yard line, quarterback Riley Leonard, who came on at the start of the fourth quarter, carried it in. It was the Blue Devils’ first touchdown since October 9, but it was little consolation in such a beatdown of a game.

When asked what didn’t work about the insult, Bobo said, “I don’t think anyone down there would have a definitive answer…I don’t think…we’ve only put seven on the board today if I have an answer.” .”

The outing raises the question of what the next steps are. Duke was defeated 86-0 in the first half of ACC road games, it took opponents more than 100 points to return a score, and it was one touchdown away from two shutouts in a row for the first time since 2006. Things continue to go from bad to worse this season, and with ACC Coastal leader Pittsburgh coming to Durham next week, led by yet another Heisman-hopeful quarterback in Kenny Pickett, there’s little hope Duke can change things.

“There’s no magic formula to fix it,” Cutcliffe said. “This is all something that can be corrected, but it has to be corrected now, yesterday. That’s the mentality we need to have.”

Two outright outbursts for the same reasons is demoralizing at best and disturbing at worst. It’s clear at this point that the game plan isn’t working, but whether the Blue Devils can change it enough this far into the season is an entirely different question. The best they can hope for is to wash their hands from this football game and try to fight more next week.