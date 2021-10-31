Penn State vs. Ohio State – Game Recap – October 30, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Facing adversity for the first time in more than a month, Ohio State showed the courage the Buckeyes think it will take to get through the rest of a grueling Big Ten schedule.

TreVeyon Henderson ran for 152 yards on a season-high 28 carries and No. 5 Ohio State made just enough long plays and short field goals to hold off No. 20 Penn State 33-24 on Saturday night.

The Buckeyes (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten) eventually finished off the Nittany Lions (5-3, 2-3) on the fourth field goal by Noah Ruggles, a 26-yarder with 2:41 left to make a nine of it. to make -point lead.

Three days before the first College Football Playoff rankings, the Buckeyes love where they stand.

“We weren’t trying to get style points against Penn State,” said Ohio State coach Ryan Day. That’s not how it works.

After a nasty nine-hour loss at home to Illinois, Penn State looked more like the team that had climbed into the top five before losing to Iowa in a game that injured quarterback Sean Clifford.

I thought we were more physical, broke a few tackles, made some people miss that sort of thing, said Penn State coach James Franklin. We have to keep building on it.

Clifford looked healthy and sharp, going 35 for 52 for 361 yards and a touchdown after a preliminary outing last week. Still, the Nittany Lions lost their third straight to falling out of contention in the Big Ten East.

I feel like I could have done so much more to change the outcome, said Clifford, an Ohio resident.

“Were now being tested,” he added.

Ohio State had hardly been tested since Oregon’s week 2 loss. Against Penn State, the Buckeyes played the same as they did against the Ducks: they struggled to complete drives and get off the field in third place.

The Buckeyes share first place in the East Division with the undefeated Michigan State, who defeated the number 6 Michigan in a thriller earlier Saturday. Ohio State ends the season with consecutive games against the Spartans and Wolverines.

College football right now, it’s about surviving and moving on, Day said.

The nation’s top-scoring team was held out of the end zone for the first 26 minutes before two explosive plays in the space of roughly 1:24 gave Ohio State the lead.

CJ Stroud drove a pass Chris Olave ran down for a 38-yard touchdown to make it 10-7 with 3:48 left in the top half.

Stroud finished with 305 yards passing.

Penn State responded by moving quickly into Ohio State territory, but Clifford was wedged by tires Tyreke Smith and Zach Harrison and the ball came loose. Jerron Cage bragged and sprinted untouched 57 yards for a touchdown to make it 17-7.

Harrison’s reaction when he saw Cage cruising towards the end zone? What? Is he running for the score?

Day laughed and pointed to Cage’s shaky ball safety.

“He wore it like a loaf of bread,” Day said.

The 305-pound cage was: celebrated by teammates on the sidelines with water and waving hands and towels to cool him down as he caught his breath.

Penn State tied it at 17 in the third quarter on a 2-yard TD run on a direct snap to star receiver Jahan Dotson.

Henderson, after a false start on the goal line that forced Ohio State to settle for a field goal on its previous possession, ripped off a 68-yard run to set up a 1-yard scoring dive through the fantastic freshmen. That made it 27-17 with 3:35 left in the third.

It was tough, Henderson said. That was a physical competition, but I stayed focused. We have stayed with the lesson.

Penn State came right back with another long TD drive, finishing with Keyvone Lee’s 1-yard run to make it 27-24 heading into the fourth quarter.

Cam Brown’s interception in Penn State territory gave Ruggles a 25-yard field goal to make it 30-24 with 4:03 left.

These kinds of games are absolutely necessary if you’re going into this Big Ten game, especially this year, a lot of Big Ten teams are great, Stroud said.

THE TAKE OUT

Penn State: The Nittany Lions were almost unrecognizable from last week’s performance against Illinois when they couldn’t stop a one-dimensional team from running over them and couldn’t sustain drives or convert a 2-point game in six out of seven attempts .

Ohio State: A month of beating overmatched opponents left the Buckeyes looking like they could become the clear favorites in the Big Ten East after some early struggles, especially on defense. The conference still runs through Columbus, but Ohio State looks vulnerable against teams with more similar talent.

IMPLICATIONS POLL

Penn State is in danger of being knocked out of the rankings for the first time this season, while Ohio State is likely to remain stable at best when the AP poll comes out on Sunday.

NEXT ONE

Penn State: The Nittany Lions try to make their slip in Maryland.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes head to Nebraska next week.

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

