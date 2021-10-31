Australia crushed by England, video, highlights, analysis, David Warner, Jos Buttler

Australia is shocked after a lesson from England at the T20 World Cup.

Heading into the match, former World Cup winner Mark Waugh described it as a barometer for Australia to see how they progressed against the world’s No. 1 T20 nation.

They ended up on the wrong side of an embarrassing eight wicket defeat as Australia fell to 4-21 and never recovered.

Shane Warne said Australia needed to change their way of thinking about their style and described Mitch Marshs’ dropping out as disappointing.

Here are our talking points.

Catch Australia’s battle against England at the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday morning on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Brutal Buttler clubs Australia | 00:51

READ MORE

UK VIEW: Made to look like clubbies: Poms shoot at fragile, bullied Aussies as the first Ashes lands

PLAYER REVIEWS: Aussie T20 car crash as SEVEN fail and only score two over six

SOUL DESTRUCTION: Aussies absolutely harassed by Poms in humiliation at World Cup

PRACTICES: Warne stunned by a strange gamble in the swamp; bad tactics backfire in WC wake-up call

AUSSIES BAFFLING MARSH GAMBLE

On Friday night, former World Cup winner Brad Haddin speculated that the only way left-arm spinner Ashton Agar would play is if Australia dropped a batter.

Few, however, could have predicted that it would be Marsh – the only player whose shares rose all winter, as he single-handedly saw Australia post something significant several times.

Yet that is exactly what Justin Langer and his national selectors did.

After starting the tournament in the crucial number 3 position, Marsh slipped down against Sri Lanka and fell off the side against England.

It was a mind-boggling decision at the time and as the game progressed, even weirder halfway through the Australian innings as one after the other, men came back to the pavilion.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Warner falls as England crush Australia | 00:42

Obviously when you go down three (wickets) in the Powerplay it’s not an ideal scenario when you go in with that structure (of a) team, said Finch, who scored top scorer with 44 out of 49 balls after his side had dropped to 4-21.

The reason Agar was there was because we felt he was a really good match-up for England, his ability to bowl in the Powerplay and past middle overs against England was really good.

We just felt this was the way to go tonight and it wasn’t a reflection on how Mitch is doing at all, it was purely a match up thing for this game.

The first drop has always been a crucial position in any lineup.

It’s where Bradman and Ponting hit, just like Chappell and for big periods Lara.

But Australia has seemingly taken a horses-for-courses approach, which has come back to bite them.

Marsh batted into position against South Africa, Maxwell then promoted to No.3 against Sri Lanka and Smith against England.

All three men failed, with Marshs 11 in the opening match the highest scores of the trios, albeit from different positions.

But for a nation whose results were anything but consistent, Finchs men could have used some consistency.

BAD MAXWELL TACTICS EXPOSED

Maybe they wanted to fight fire with fire, a counterattack so to speak, but the decision to send Maxwell to number 4 was a curious one.

Maxwell is a game-changer, but he was given the added responsibility of coming to the fold after just 13 deliveries.

While the Big Show has often appeared in such positions for the Melbourne Stars, it has generally been used in the center to back of international competitions.

Still, Australia sent him in to face the music with the ball nibbling off the deck.

At six, he eventually played around a straight ball and was perpendicular to Chris Woakes, who was brilliant early on.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> English wicketkeeper Jos Buttler (R) successfully appeals the wicket of Australian Marcus Stoinis at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 30, 2021. Photo: AFP Source: AFP

Conversely, Stoinis, who has struggled against the spinning ball in the past starting his innings and has found success opening for the Stars in the Big Bash, came behind Maxwell.

Fourth pitch, the righthander went back and was caught off guard by an error by Adil Rashid and was lbw out.

Warne regretted the tactical decision, saying: Disappointing… Maxwell punches in the power play (he always has to come in after power play). Stoinis should have gone inside. Poor strategy and tactics from the Aussies.

ENGLAND OFFERS AWESOME REALITY CHECK

After the brilliance of Woakes (2-23) and Chris Jordan (3-17), Jos Buttler made light work of Australia.

Where Australia’s vulnerabilities were shown to the fullest against South Africa in their opening match as they waddled at the top of the order in pursuit of a similar total, Buttler shot England home.

It was the kind of performance of a man who is completely satisfied and confident in his own abilities.

Buttler finished with 71 of 32 deliveries, while England won with more than eight overs left. His innings included five limits and as many sixes.

It was also a match that made clear the gulf between the two sides.

Australias flaws at the top of the order were exposed, as well as the unusual selections and tactics around who was to strike and where.

Marsh had been the glue for the past few months and Australia was falling apart without him there.

READ MORE

PLAYER REVIEWS: Aussie T20 car crash as SEVEN fail and only score two over six

SOUL DESTRUCTION: Aussies absolutely harassed by Poms in humiliation at World Cup

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> David Warner failed against England and swallowed the second delivery to Chris Woakes. Photo: Getty Images Source: Getty Images

WARNER PROBLEM HAS AGAIN

As highlighted after Australia’s win over Sri Lanka, Warner showed a vulnerability to the drivers.

England exposed it.

Against Rashid, Warner came off comfortably.

First pitch against Woakes, Warner pushed the seam bowler behind.

He took a few steps down the wicket, looking for the bowlers, but chose to try and run the ball to the third man.

While it may have been one ball, when was Warner supposed to recharge the motivators?

The left-hander has made his living standing and delivering. He doesn’t have to run in rhythm and he has rarely done that in his entire career.

Warner tried to do something similar against New Zealand in their warm up match and finished behind where Martin Guptill made an incredible catch.

A confident Warner doesn’t have to.

All is not well for Warner yet, despite his exploits against Sri Lanka, where he got a life at 18 and cashed in to score half a century.