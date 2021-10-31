Connect with us

Valley News – Dartmouth roundup: Big Green women’s hockey upsets Cornell for first new coaches win

Published: 30/10/2021 10:52:35 PM

Modified: 30/10/2021 10:52:36 PM

HANOVER Senior forward Gabby Billing scored in the third period to break through a 3-3 draw and give the Dartmouth College women’s hockey team its first win of the season, 4-3 over No. 9 Cornell at Thompson Arena on Saturday.

It was also the first win for Dartmouth’s new coach, Liz Keady Norton.

Freshman forward Laura Fuoco, junior forward Currie Putrah and freshman defenseman Kenzie Bachelor also scored for Dartmouth (1-2-0, 1-2-0 ECAC Hockey). Fuoco had two assists.

Cornell scored first, but Dartmouth answered three minutes later when Fuoco scored on a breakaway set up by junior striker Celine Pietraszek.

Putrah knocked the puck home with an assist from junior forward Catherine Trevors five minutes into the second, but Big Red evened things out 43 seconds later. Bachelor gave Dartmouth the lead late in the second on her first career goal with assists from sophomore forward Jenna Donohue and Fuoco. Another Cornell goal brought it to Billing’s power-play game winner.

HOCKEY FOR MENDartmouth-UConn

HANOVER The Huskies (3-3-0) scored three grueling goals in the final six minutes of regulation to beat the Big Green (0-2-0) at the Thompson Arena.

All goals came in the third period. Joey Musa evened the game for Dartmouth at 4:15 of third, only to have UConns Vladislav Firstov, Marc Gatcomb and Ryan Tverberg react, the latter two in empty nets.

women’s rugby

Dartmouth 47, Brown 5

PROVIDENCE, RI The Big Green dominated the Bears at Marvel Field.

Nicole Ihensekien, Sophia Haley, Emily Henrich, Nyah Cordero, Abbey Savin, Marguerite Genereux and Grace Player all scored a try for Dartmouth and Savin hit six conversions.

Dartmouth scored for almost 11 minutes and led 21-5 at halftime.

WOMEN Volleyball Dartmouth 3, Princeton 2

HANOVER The Big Green led by two sets, but needed a fifth set to win (16-14) after the Tigers tied the game.

With the decider tied at 14 apiece, Dartmouth sophomore Ellie Blain had a kill and served an ace to send the Big Green to victory. Dartmouth won the opening sets, 26-24, 25-14, before the Tigers took 25-14 sets in a row to force the tiebreak.

Junior Taite Ryan led Dartmouth (12-7, 4-6 Ivy) with 14 kills and added 24 digs.

ABOUT THE COUNTRY Men fifth, women sixth at Heps

PRINCETON, NJ Dartmouth junior Seth Weprin led the Big Green at the Ivy League Heptagonal Championship, finishing in 25th place with a time of 24:56, while the Dartmouth men finished fifth at the West Windsor Fields.

Freshman Albert Velikonja finished 28th (25:01), while senior Liam Jamieson finished less than a second behind in 29th.

Junior Corinne Robitaille ran the Dartmouth women’s pace in 16th (21:12), and freshman Ellie Tymorek was just four seconds behind 19th. Sophomore Emily Levonas placed 30th (21:45). The women finished sixth as a team.

Field hockey Yale 4, Dartmouth 0

NEW HAVEN, Conn. The Big Green fell to 4-11-0 in the season and 0-6 in the Ivies.

Junior Hatley Post had 10 saves and senior Isabella Santucci five for Dartmouth. Yale scored twice in each half in the win.

women’s football Harvard 3, Dartmouth 1

ALLSTON, Mass. Allie Winstanley scored from a rebound in the 85th minute to avoid the shutout as the Big Green women fell to 1-5 in the Ivies and 5-7-1 overall. Sydney Brown assisted on goal.

Harvard scored early, in the sixth minute, and added goals in the 28th and 78th minutes.

Men’s football Harvard 1, Dartmouth 0

ALLSTON, Mass. The Crimson scored an early goal as they broke the Big Greens’ unbeaten run of two games.

Dartmouth (2-10-1, 0-4-1 Ivy) conceded the only goal in the first minute of the action and couldn’t find an equalizer after that, despite equal Harvards (6-5-3, 1-2-2 Ivy ) level of play for the rest of the game.

Dartmouth defeated Harvard 12-8 in the second half. Freshman goalkeeper Costi Christodoulou made his third consecutive start and registered two saves.

