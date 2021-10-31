College Football Scores, Rankings, Highlights: SEC Title Race Gets Clearer, Notre Dame Takes Major Win





Division races in the SEC came into sharper focus on Saturday night. Number 1 Georgia closed the SEC East just hours after beating Florida 34-7 thanks to their fellow Mississippi State Bulldogs, who defeated number 12 Kentucky 31-17. Mike Leach’s team put in a solid defensive effort that held the Wildcats to 216 yards from offense. The loss drops Kentucky to 4-2 in the SEC, but since one of those two losses came to Georgia, the tie-breaker ensures Kirby Smart’s team will head to Atlanta for the fourth time in the past five years for the SEC Championship Game. On the other side of the division, No. 18 Auburn No. 10 Ole Miss 31-20, and now the Tigers remain next to Alabama in the SEC West as the only teams with one loss. Quarterback Bo Nix had another solid night, throwing 276 yards, rushing for 30 and scoring three touchdowns. Elsewhere, in a match between teams that shared a conference for a season, No. 11 Notre Dame the latest team to anger Mack Brown for raising preseason expectations for North Carolina. The Fighting Irish handed the Tar Heels a 44-34 loss that was capped late by an incredible 91-yard touchdown run by Kyren Williams of Notre Dame. The win improves the Irish to 7-1 and keeps them alive in the College Football Playoff chase as we prepare for the Premier League table of the season on Tuesday. As for North Carolina, it drops to 4-4 and now only hopes to qualify for the bowl. CBS Sports was here every step of the way to keep you up to date with the latest scores, highlights and storylines all night long. University football results, schedule: week 9 No. 2 Cincinnati 31, Tulane 12 — Summary

