Sports
UConn men’s hockey beats Dartmouth, 4-1
UConn men’s hockey took a 4-1 road win over the Dartmouth Big Green that was probably closer than it should have been. The Huskies dominated the game, beating the hosts 38-13, but only found the back of the net in the third period.
Carter Turnbull and Vlad Firstov both scored to give UConn the lead before Marc Gatcomb and Ryan Tverberg sealed the win with empty nets.
I thought we were playing a very complete game looking at the last box, said head coach Mike Cavanaugh. We kept them in play until 13 shots. That was part of our game plan, to really protect the front of our net.
UConn only broke through in the first minute of the third period. When Dartmouth’s penalty went down, Turnbull cut a puck into the far post of the face-off circle for his first goal of the year to put the Huskies at 1-0.
However, the lead did not last long. Just over three minutes later, Dartmouth missed two Class A chances before Joey Musa finally went from the slot of a centering pass to equalize at 1-1.
Despite the hosts’ quick response, UConn didn’t blink.
We were resilient, Cavanaugh said. We scored that goal and then they made it 1-1 and earlier in the year we shrank when a team did something like that but we still kept our foot on the gas.
However, it remained difficult to score goals for the Huskies. UConn came empty on a couple of power plays, part of a 0-7 night, as that unit was generally robbed in a breakaway by Cassidy Bowes and had to take a penalty of its own.
Just as Dartmouth’s power play came to an end, Artem Shlaine came out of the box, skated across the ice and took a pass on Tverberg’s boards. Shlaine turned and delivered a perfect pass to a wide open Firstov, who buried his shot to give the Huskies the 2-1 advantage with just under six minutes left.
Trailing a goal, the Big Green pulled their keeper back with 3:36 to go and UConn quickly made them pay. The Huskies prevented Dartmouth from creating dangerous chances with the extra skater and stopped the game with an empty netter from Gatcomb. Tverberg added another one for good measure to give UConn the 4-1 win.
Dartmouth goalkeeper Clay Stevenson did everything he could to steal the win for his team. The Huskies generated all kinds of opportunities from the rush, tip-ins and re-directs, power play opportunities, but were stoned by the net-less again and again.
He stopped everything, Cavanaugh said of Stevenson.
Even though UConn owned much of the game, it still needed some big penalty kills. In the second period, Dartmouth had a 1:18 long 5-on-3 power play after John Spetz and Firstov both went into the penalty area. Despite such a long two-man lead, the Huskies kept Dartmouth off the board, thanks in part to luck, such as a broken stick on a one-timer attempt and held the tie.
It was a huge kill because I thought we were dominating the game and that’s one of those situations where if they score on that five out of three it’s suddenly like Jeez, what kind of night is this going to be? said Cavanaugh. But the boys really had a hard time.
With the win, UConn improves to 4-3-0 of the season. The Huskies will travel next weekend for a two-game series in Maine.
goals
Sources
2/ https://www.theuconnblog.com/2021/10/30/22754917/uconn-huskies-mens-hockey-defeats-dartmouth-4-1
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]