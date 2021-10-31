UConn men’s hockey beats Dartmouth, 4-1

UConn men’s hockey took a 4-1 road win over the Dartmouth Big Green that was probably closer than it should have been. The Huskies dominated the game, beating the hosts 38-13, but only found the back of the net in the third period.

Carter Turnbull and Vlad Firstov both scored to give UConn the lead before Marc Gatcomb and Ryan Tverberg sealed the win with empty nets.

I thought we were playing a very complete game looking at the last box, said head coach Mike Cavanaugh. We kept them in play until 13 shots. That was part of our game plan, to really protect the front of our net.

UConn only broke through in the first minute of the third period. When Dartmouth’s penalty went down, Turnbull cut a puck into the far post of the face-off circle for his first goal of the year to put the Huskies at 1-0.

However, the lead did not last long. Just over three minutes later, Dartmouth missed two Class A chances before Joey Musa finally went from the slot of a centering pass to equalize at 1-1.

Despite the hosts’ quick response, UConn didn’t blink.

We were resilient, Cavanaugh said. We scored that goal and then they made it 1-1 and earlier in the year we shrank when a team did something like that but we still kept our foot on the gas.

However, it remained difficult to score goals for the Huskies. UConn came empty on a couple of power plays, part of a 0-7 night, as that unit was generally robbed in a breakaway by Cassidy Bowes and had to take a penalty of its own.

Just as Dartmouth’s power play came to an end, Artem Shlaine came out of the box, skated across the ice and took a pass on Tverberg’s boards. Shlaine turned and delivered a perfect pass to a wide open Firstov, who buried his shot to give the Huskies the 2-1 advantage with just under six minutes left.

Trailing a goal, the Big Green pulled their keeper back with 3:36 to go and UConn quickly made them pay. The Huskies prevented Dartmouth from creating dangerous chances with the extra skater and stopped the game with an empty netter from Gatcomb. Tverberg added another one for good measure to give UConn the 4-1 win.

Dartmouth goalkeeper Clay Stevenson did everything he could to steal the win for his team. The Huskies generated all kinds of opportunities from the rush, tip-ins and re-directs, power play opportunities, but were stoned by the net-less again and again.

He stopped everything, Cavanaugh said of Stevenson.

Even though UConn owned much of the game, it still needed some big penalty kills. In the second period, Dartmouth had a 1:18 long 5-on-3 power play after John Spetz and Firstov both went into the penalty area. Despite such a long two-man lead, the Huskies kept Dartmouth off the board, thanks in part to luck, such as a broken stick on a one-timer attempt and held the tie.

It was a huge kill because I thought we were dominating the game and that’s one of those situations where if they score on that five out of three it’s suddenly like Jeez, what kind of night is this going to be? said Cavanaugh. But the boys really had a hard time.

With the win, UConn improves to 4-3-0 of the season. The Huskies will travel next weekend for a two-game series in Maine.

