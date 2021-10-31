G Sathiyan, Manika Batra Lead Indian Table Tennis Team, Check Schedule & Watch Live Streaming





The in-form Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will look to extend this year’s impressive run at the WTT participant Lasko 2021, which kicks off on Monday at the Tri Lilije Sports Hall in Lasko, Slovenia. After a first round exit on his Olympic debut in Tokyo, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran won the mixed doubles title with Manika Batra at the WTT Contender Budapest, when the duo became the first Indian players to win a World Table Tennis event. G Sathiyan went on to win the Czech international title, two bronze medals at the Asian Championships before competing next to the men’s doubles title at the WTT Contender Tunis Harmeet Desai. At the WTT Contender Lasko, G Sathiyan will hunt in both men’s singles and mixed doubles with Manika Batra. Sathiyan and Batra are consistently working together to build their rhythm for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Veteran Achanta Sharat Kamali will participate in the men’s singles and men’s doubles with Manav Thakkar as a partner. In the women’s singles, Manika Batra is joined by former junior world No. 2 Archana Kamath. The duo also plays together in women’s doubles. The Gold Medalist of the 2018 Commonwealth Games Anthony Amalraj will have to get through the qualifiers just like Manav Thakkar, Selena Selvakumar and Sreeja Akula. Indian table tennis team for WTT Contender Lasko 2021 Men’s singles Main draw Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Qualifiers Manav Thakkar, Sushmit Sriram, Anthony Amalraj, Jeet Chandra, Soumyajit Ghosh and Snehit Suravajjula Women’s Singles Main draw – Manika Batra Qualifications – Selena Selvakumar, Sreeja Akula and Krittwika Roy Men’s Doubles Main draw – Manav Thakkar / Sharath Kamal, Jeet Chandra / Snehit Suravajjula Ladies double Main draw – Manika Batra/Archana Kamath Mixed Doubles Main Draw – Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra, Manav Thakkar/Archana Kamath WTT Contender Lasko 2021 schedule Qualifications: Monday November 1 – Wednesday November 3 main table: Thursday 4 November – Sunday 7 November Where can you see WTT Contender Lasko live in India? Live streaming of the WTT Contender Lasko will be available on World Table Tennis official website and Youtube Channel. There is no live broadcast of the table tennis tournament in India.

