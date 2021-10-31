Sports
2021 Cricket News: Australian cricket legend Peter Philpott dies aged 86
After a few days of mourning, Australian cricket has been rocked again by the news that another legend of the game has passed away.
Australian cricket has been rocked by the death of a third legend of the game in as many days.
Former Test cricketer and coach Peter Philpott has died at the age of 86 from the effects of a fall.
The leg-spinning all-rounder played eight Tests for Australia in the mid-1960s, taking 26 wickets at an average of 38.46.
Watch all the ICC T20 World Cup action live and exclusive to Fox Cricket, available on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today.
Philpott made his Test debut against the West Indies at Kingston in 1965, taking figures of 2-56 and 4-109, scoring 22 and nine with the bat, while Australia lost by 179 runs.
He took 18 wickets at 34.94 on that tour, before claiming 5-90 in the first Ashes Test against England later that year.
But Philpott only played two more Tests for Australia in that series and took two wickets before retiring.
He took 245 wickets in a successful first-class cricket career and represented New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield from 1955 to 1968.
Philpott was the captain of his state in the 1963/64 and 1964/65 Sheffield Shield seasons.
A strong supporter of spin bowling, Philpott pursued a career in coaching and worked with many teams including Yorkshire, Surrey, Mosman and Sri Lanka.
He also coached NSW and South Australia in the Sheffield Shield.
Philpott was at the helm of the difficult Australian tour in 1981 in England.
With discord between captain Kim Hughes and senior players Rod Marsh and Dennis Lillee, Australia lost 3-1 to England when star all-rounder Ian Botham revolted.
Philpott was also brought in in the late 1990s to advise England on the art of leg spinning, in the hopes that they would better understand the craft.
Former England batter Mark Butcher paid tribute to Philpott, tweeting, “I’ll always remember Peter Philpott taking us “around the (leg-spinner’s) loop” prior to the Ashes in ’98/’99.
“A sweet and clearly very patient man!”
In addition to cricket, Philpott worked as a teacher for 50 years.
“I would like to express my deepest condolences from everyone at Cricket NSW to Peter’s family and friends,” said Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon in a statement.
“Any player who has reached the heights that Peter has reached, playing for his country and being his state captain, will be long remembered by the game.
“After his award-winning career, Peter was an outstanding coach and educator who was involved in cricket in the north of Sydney for over six decades.”
“What a cricketer was the cricketer Peter Philpott,” added sportswriter Richard Hinds.
“Not just an expert exponent of the game’s most difficult art, a wonderfully wise and generous advocate for wrist-spin bowling.
“Huge contribution to the best game.”
Philpott’s death comes just days after the deaths of two other Australian cricket greats.
Cult hero Ashley Mallett, who was known as one of Australia’s greatest off-spinners ever, passed away on Friday after a long battle with cancer.
And on Saturday, legendary all-rounder Alan Davidson passed away at the age of 92.
Sources
2/ https://www.news.com.au/sport/cricket/former-australian-cricketer-peter-philpott-dies-aged-86/news-story/e56976ff33e39feae3cd960a00ffebb1
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]