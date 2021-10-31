2021 Cricket News: Australian cricket legend Peter Philpott dies aged 86

After a few days of mourning, Australian cricket has been rocked again by the news that another legend of the game has passed away.

Australian cricket has been rocked by the death of a third legend of the game in as many days.

Former Test cricketer and coach Peter Philpott has died at the age of 86 from the effects of a fall.

The leg-spinning all-rounder played eight Tests for Australia in the mid-1960s, taking 26 wickets at an average of 38.46.

Philpott made his Test debut against the West Indies at Kingston in 1965, taking figures of 2-56 and 4-109, scoring 22 and nine with the bat, while Australia lost by 179 runs.

He took 18 wickets at 34.94 on that tour, before claiming 5-90 in the first Ashes Test against England later that year.

But Philpott only played two more Tests for Australia in that series and took two wickets before retiring.

He took 245 wickets in a successful first-class cricket career and represented New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield from 1955 to 1968.

Philpott was the captain of his state in the 1963/64 and 1964/65 Sheffield Shield seasons.

A strong supporter of spin bowling, Philpott pursued a career in coaching and worked with many teams including Yorkshire, Surrey, Mosman and Sri Lanka.

He also coached NSW and South Australia in the Sheffield Shield.

Philpott was at the helm of the difficult Australian tour in 1981 in England.

With discord between captain Kim Hughes and senior players Rod Marsh and Dennis Lillee, Australia lost 3-1 to England when star all-rounder Ian Botham revolted.

Philpott was also brought in in the late 1990s to advise England on the art of leg spinning, in the hopes that they would better understand the craft.

Former England batter Mark Butcher paid tribute to Philpott, tweeting, “I’ll always remember Peter Philpott taking us “around the (leg-spinner’s) loop” prior to the Ashes in ’98/’99.

“A sweet and clearly very patient man!”

In addition to cricket, Philpott worked as a teacher for 50 years.

“I would like to express my deepest condolences from everyone at Cricket NSW to Peter’s family and friends,” said Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon in a statement.

“Any player who has reached the heights that Peter has reached, playing for his country and being his state captain, will be long remembered by the game.

“After his award-winning career, Peter was an outstanding coach and educator who was involved in cricket in the north of Sydney for over six decades.”

“What a cricketer was the cricketer Peter Philpott,” added sportswriter Richard Hinds.

“Not just an expert exponent of the game’s most difficult art, a wonderfully wise and generous advocate for wrist-spin bowling.

“Huge contribution to the best game.”

Philpott’s death comes just days after the deaths of two other Australian cricket greats.

Cult hero Ashley Mallett, who was known as one of Australia’s greatest off-spinners ever, passed away on Friday after a long battle with cancer.

And on Saturday, legendary all-rounder Alan Davidson passed away at the age of 92.