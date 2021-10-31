Wyoming Seminary Claims Team Tennis State Title

On the last day of the perfect season, Wyoming Seminary got at least one team point from every spot in the lineup.

The Blue Knights followed a doubles in the state semifinals with a singles last Saturday at the Hershey Indoor Racquet Club to win the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 2A girls tennis team championship.

“Every different player finds a way to stay one step ahead and keep us moving forward,” said Wyoming Seminary coach Raphael Cooper Friday night after his team advanced through the quarterfinals with the first of his three wins in Hershey. “It’s a real team.”

The two most recent additions to that team racked up two wins every Saturday, winning in all four rounds of the state tournament as Wyoming Seminary followed up its undefeated championships through the Wyoming Valley Conference and District 2.

International student Victoria Martinez won twice in third singles on Saturday. Martinez had never played tennis as a team sport before arriving from Spain at the start of the season, delivering the deciding point in two of Wyoming Seminary’s four one-point wins in the postseason.

The final 3-2 decision for the Blue Knights came in Saturday night’s final, when all three wins came in singles, including freshman No. 1 player Ilana Rosenthal who completed her perfect state team tournament by taking home a three-set win.

Martinez and Rosenthal had dominated, with both doubles teams winning in a 4-0 semifinal victory over District 3 champion Conrad Weiser earlier in the day.

The three-set win with a state team title on the line completed a remarkable freshman season for Rosenthal.

Rosenthal never lost a game in the Wyoming Valley Conference, beating every opponent 6-0, 6-0. Her only losses came against previous state medalists when she finished as District 2 Class 2A runner-up in singles and doubles with Ella Krypel.

Krypel was the other player to score a singles victory in the state championship game.

The doubles teams that accounted for half of the points in the semifinals were Margaret Mihalick-Dominica Delayo and Maria Nolte-Victoria Smulowitz.

Rosenthal won 6-1, 6-0 against Conrad Weiser’s Emma Perkins, while Martinez defeated Victoria Waltz 6-0, 6-1.

Nolte, the only sophomore in a doubles combination that otherwise consisted of three seniors, joined Smulowitz to beat Emily McGonigle-Gracie McMahon 6-0, 6-0 for second place in doubles.

Mihalick-Delayo defeated Isabel Wiggins-Lydia Bashore, 6-1, 6-3, in the first double.

With the team result decided, the second singles match between Krypel and Michelle Timothy was not completed.

With his spot in the state finals secured, Wyoming Seminary got to watch as District 7 champion Sewickley Academy defeated Lower Moreland 4-0 in the second semi-final.

Sewickley Academy reached the title match without netting a team point in the state tournament.

That changed against Wyoming Seminary in a battle in which two of the five points came down to a third set.

Krypel knocked Milla Dobrovolska-Ivanova, 6-3, 6-4, in second singles.

Martinez passed Kirsten Close in third place.

Wyoming Seminary led 2-1, with the two three-set games on the field.

“It was a crazy atmosphere there,” Cooper said of the loud cheers from the largely family fanbases with each team.

Rosenthal came through her game, beating Ashley Close 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.

“She showed a lot of composure and drove him home for us,” Cooper said in a phone interview on the way home from Hershey.

Sewickley Academy’s points came in doubles.

Maria Salvaggio-Roshni Thakkar defeated Nolte-Smulowitz 6-1, 6-3.

Anjali Shah-Rayna Thakkar ended the win over Mihalick-Delayo 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 after Rosenthal’s win.