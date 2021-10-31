Table tennis situations explained! – What happens when…? – Ping pong guide

You have been playing table tennis regularly for years, but in some situations you are not sure yet: “That’s allowed? If you feel the same, you’ve come to the right place.

In this post you will learn the official rules for many situations that raise questions. What happens if the ball bounces back through the spin? Is it allowed to double hit the ball? Is it allowed to play volleyball?

You will find the answers to these and more questions here.

A small overview for you:

What happens if the ball bounces back (without contact with the racket)?

The situation is as follows: Player A hits player B’s service with a lot of backspin. The ball bounces on player B’s side. It changes direction through the backspin and bounces back over the net, hitting the table again on player A’s side.

This doesn’t happen often, but when it does it often raises questions: Who gets the point or do you just keep playing?

In the example above, player A gets the point.

Why? This situation is not explicitly described in the rules, but one can derive the evaluation of the situation from the rule for the return (2.7.1):

“The ball, which has been served or returned, is PASSED so that it touches the opponent’s court, either directly or after touching the net.”

So for a correct return the ball must be hit. If the ball bounces back to the other side by itself, it is not in accordance with the rules.

As a receiver, it is obligatory to touch the ball. But what do you do when it has already bounced over the net?

Is it allowed to play the ball over the opponent’s side?

As long as the ball is still in the air after it has bounced, i.e. it has not yet touched player A’s side, player B may still hit the ball even above the opponent’s court. There is no rule prohibiting this.

In this situation, player B can just go around the table and play the ball straight down.

Fun fact: If both players hit the ball in such a way that it bounces, they may both be on the opposite side of the table at the same time. You can see an example of this unusual situation in this video.

Can you fill the ball or does it have to bounce?

The short answer is: the ball must bounce. Unlike in tennis, it is not allowed to take the ball on volley.

Let’s take a look at the corresponding line:

Rule 5.8 states:

“A player blocks the ball if he or she, or anything he or she is wearing or carrying, touches the ball in play when it is above or towards the playing surface, and has not touched his or her half since the last blow by his or her opponent.”

So what does this mean in detail?

As long as the ball is still above or flying towards your own playing surface, you may not stop it. You are not allowed to volley the ball unless it has already missed your own side of the table.

This also means: if the ball is already out of bounds, you can full it or even catch it. The point has already been won. You don’t have to wait for it to hit the ground.

What happens when the ball hits the net? – Netball

When the ball first hits the net and then the opponent’s side of the table, it is called a net ball.

Netball during the rally

If a netball occurs during the rally, play continues as normal. For this, let’s take another look at the return rule:

“The ball, which has been served or returned, must be struck so that it touches the opponent’s half of the court, either immediately or after touching the net.“

In that case, it is customary to apologize to the opponent, as netballs often lead to points that are rather unintentional.

Netball when serving

If a netball happens on the serve (all the rules for the service can be found here), it is called a let. In this case, the service is repeated. This is stated in rule 9.1.1:

The rally will be a let,

when the ball in service touches the net structure, provided the service is

otherwise correct or the ball is hindered by the receiver or his or her

partner;

Is there a limit to the number of times the service can be repeated?

No, the service may be repeated as often as necessary as long as the service is a let.

What happens when the ball bounces off the net posts onto the backboard?

Usually the netball usually occurs when the ball hits the actual net, but what about the other elements? Do they count as part of the net?

Yes net posts, the clamps and the suspension (and everything else that comes with it) is counted as part of the net collection:

Rule 2.2.1:

“The net will consist of the net, the delay and the supportive

messages, including the clamps to fix them to the table.”

So, all points discussed apply not only to the actual net, but to the entire meeting. Accordingly, it is within the rules for the ball to bounce off the post or suspension and land on the opponent’s table.

What happens if the ball hits your finger?

It happens so easily that you hit the ball with your finger instead of the racket. But is that actually official?

Yes, it is allowed to touch the ball with the racket hand from the wrist. If the ball bounces on the finger, this is okay and will not count as a point for the opponent.

We have devoted an entire article to this topic. Click here if you want to know more about when you can touch the ball with your hand.

Touching the ball twice – is that allowed?

If you don’t hit the ball well, you may end up hitting it more than once in the stroke motion. Is this an error?

This case is described in rule 2.10.1.7.

You get a point…

as an opponent ON PURPOSE hits the ball more than once in a row;

So if you accidentally touch touches the ball twice or more, this is not considered a foul and play continues as normal.

So theoretically it would also be possible to touch the ball 10 times. In reality, of course, that never happens.

Whether a double touch is intentional or not is, of course, at the discretion of the umpire.

What happens if the ball bounces on the edge of the table?

It’s called an edge ball when the ball touches the far edge of the table. As with the netball, the rim ball is a common situation in table tennis and often leads straight to a point.

It is basically entirely within the rules if the ball bounces off the edge of the table.

However, it is important to consider what goes with the edge of the table. Rule 2.1.2 states:

“The playing surface must not contain the vertical sides of the table top.”

Therefore, only the outer edge of the table top counts as the table edge. The (outer) sides of the table do not count. If the ball touches the ball, for example when hitting from the side, it is considered a foul.

Is it allowed to play on the net?

Yes, the ball may be played around the net as long as it touches the opponent’s side of the table.

In fact, there is no rule at all that dictates how the ball should fly. It is therefore allowed to touch the ball both during the rally and when serving.

The rule about the correct declaration only states:

“The ball, which has been served or returned, must be struck so that it touches the opponent’s court, either directly or after he has touched the net.”

The service rule (6.3) states:

“As the ball falls, the server must touch the ball so that it touches his or her first court and then directly touches the recipient’s court; in doubles the ball will hit the right halves of server and receiver in succession”

So it does not specify how the ball must fly to hit the opponent’s court.

Do you have any questions?

I hope this article provided the answers you were looking for. If you still have unanswered questions, you may find the right answer in our Q&A section. Otherwise you can use the following form.

Have fun