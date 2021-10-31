What Michigan’s Victory Over Michigan Means For Ohio State Football?





COLUMBUS, Ohio Barring an unexpected setback at Ohio Stadium on Saturday night, the Big Ten East Championship comes down to a visit to the state of Michigan on November 20. The No. 8 Spartans gathered for a 37-33 win over No. 6 Michigan on Saturday, adding legitimacy to their undefeated start. It also took the Wolverines to 0-8 in road games against the top-10 Big Ten opponents and ruined any chance for The Game to become the outright East Division championship game on Thanksgiving weekend. Michigan led 30-22 going into the fourth quarter. David Onjoro and Aidan Hutchinson had taken care of three sacks together and caused a constant disturbance. After battling for the past few games, the Wolverines passing game also found a spark under Cade McNamara and the occasional injections from freshman JJ McCarthy. Michigan State driving Kenneth Walker back, however, resigned. He rushed for 197 yards and five touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter. Already on the brink of the wide-open Heisman Trophy debate, Walkers’ support likely grew with the pinnacle execution. Ohio State, which struggled to stop dynamic running races earlier this season, will likely see the upcoming Walker challenge as an opportunity to prove its progress. The Spartans travel to Purdue and play at home Maryland prior to their trip to Columbus. The home game against Michigan was their last and thus far only chance to play against another team of national significance before facing Ohio State. The most immediate question is what the selection committee of the College Football Playoff game with MSU in Tuesday’s first ranking will reveal. Will the win over a highly regarded Michigan be enough to give the Spartans an edge over one-loss teams like Ohio State and Oregon? Had Michigan taken the win, it could have forced a home game against the Buckeyes to decide who advances to the Big Ten Championship. Instead, Wolverines’ futility in championship-level games continues under Harbaugh. Shop the latest Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise: Here you can order Ohio State football gear online including jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more. – More Buckeyes Coverage Which recruiting targets will attend Saturday’s game against Penn State? OSU-PSU Score Predictions: Can This Defense Limit the Buckeyes? Inside WR commits Kaleb Brown’s senior season: Recruiting Roundup Tyreke Smith, his OSU career is coming to an end, playing without regrets How does OSU’s 2021 roster compare to PSU in recruiting talent? Watch the OSU-PSU trailer Kyle Young sidelined to kick off the 2021-22 basketball season Will Penn State Force OSU to Lean on Henderson? Outrageous Predictions How Kyle McCord Gained More Confidence From Ryan Day Is Penn States’ best pass sitting on the OSU bench? What’s up with Henderson, Burke and Harrison? Buckeye Bits

