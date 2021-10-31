Houston Astros beach 11, rue missed opportunities if they are knocked out in World Series

ATLANTA — Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker has been around long enough to know that the seven stranded runners his team left on base in the first three innings of Game 4 of the World Series would be back later in the evening come to chase him.

It’s exactly what happened after Houston had just two runs in a day after being shutout. They are now on a 3-1 series deficit and one defeat away from dropping their second World Series in three years.

“We usually pick up those runners,” Baker lamented after the Atlanta Braves lost 3-2 on Saturday. “We left quite a few runners on base.”

In fact, they left 11 before the game and went hitless in their last 17 chances with men in scoring position, back to Game 2. The biggest culprit is third baseman Alex Bregman. He has been a rally killer at the heart of the Astros order. He is only 1 for 14 (.071) in the World Series and struckout in the first inning off shaky Braves opener Dylan Lee, with two men on base.

Houston got to only one run in the inning after the bases loaded with one out.

“We really had them on the ropes in the first inning and we came out with one,” said Baker.

Baker admitted he may have to tinker with the lineup out of desperation on Sunday, suggesting he could take Bregman from his usual place at number 3 in the batting order. Shortstop Carlos Correa was asked if he has given any advice to his struggling teammate.

“I don’t have to tell him anything,” Correa said. “He prepares every day to do his best out there. I’ve seen him hit four times today. … He’s trying to fix it. Same goes for me. I do the job. I’ve hit three times in the cage .”

Correa only hits .143 for the series, while ALCS MVP Yordan Alvarez sits at .091. The Astros appear to be out of sync, perhaps influenced by the colder playing time in Atlanta, the inability to bat outside due to the rain of the past two days and the loss of the designated batter for the middle three games.

After scoring at least five points in 10 of their first 12 playoff games this month, they haven’t come close in the past two days.

“They don’t give us many pitches to hit,” said second baseman Jose Altuve. “We do our best as batters. We have a good line-up, we know that, but sometimes you have to give credit to the other team.”

Except that the other team gave the Astros an opening by pitching Lee, who had never started a game in the majors before Saturday. After faltering in the first inning, the Braves went to right Kyle Wright who threw a total of six innings this year. The game was there for Houston’s taking and they failed.

It also opened the door for second guess when Baker let Zack Greinke bat for himself with the bases loaded and two outs in the third inning. The veteran wasn’t scheduled to throw long into the game anyway, but after he singled in his first at bat — while looking sharp on the mound — Baker let him get hit again. He landed.

“Greinke swung the bat well,” Baker stated. “He got the field he was looking for, and we really had to stretch Greinke a bit because we went to that bullpen super early every day.

“You can doubt all you want… that was my decision. Before that, we had left a number of runners behind.”

Baker had to feel good about the move when Greinke gave them two clean innings. In fact, it was his best appearance in months of very little pitching due to injury and inactivity during the postseason. The veteran hit four innings without giving up a run.

“It felt better than in a while,” Greinke said. “Tough game, yes.”

Despite all those runners stranding, the Astros led 2-0 in the sixth inning before the Braves made their comeback. Back-to-back homeruns off ace reliever Cristian Javier in the seventh inning was a backbreaker. It was the first runs he gave up this postseason.

“None of these guys are perfect,” Baker said. “They could have made those balls come up, but they didn’t. These things happen. That’s why you play the game. No one is infallible. It can happen to the best of them.”

The Astros have been here before. They trailed 3-0 last year against the Tampa Bay Rays in last year’s ALCS before losing in seven games and also won three in a row in this year’s ALCS to advance. The difference is that in the final round they were only 2-1 down in the series. Now they have their backs completely against the wall.

“You’re leaning on your past,” Baker said. “Last year we were 3-0 down and you lean on that, and you lean on the other series that they come back to. You really have no choice but that.”

When asked how the players deal with the situation they face, Altuve used the old “one game at a time” approach. If it ever applied to a situation, here it is for the Astros.

“If we win tomorrow [Sunday], then try to win Game 6 and see what happens,” he said. “But we have to focus on one game, and that game is tomorrow.”