Afghanistan vs Namibia Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan cruise to 62-run victory





Oct 31, 2021 18:57 IS An all-encompassing win for Afghanistan as they sit second on the table with four points in three games. Afghanistan More pressure on both India and New Zealand as they face the all-important Group 2 match in Dubai. Namibia ends on 98/9. Oct 31, 2021 18:54 IS Namibia is approaching three digits Trumpelmann scores two fours in the 19th, as Namibia strives to break that three-figure mark. 94/9 in 19 overs. Target: 161 Oct 31, 2021 IS 6:45 PM Hamid picks his third of the day as he sends David Wiese back at 26. It’s safe to say Afghanistan didn’t miss Mujeeb today. Namibia 80/9 in 17 overs. Target: 161 31 Oct. 2021 18:42 IS Afghanistan just 2 wickets away! Gulbadin Naib picks his second of the day and sacks Ya France on 3. Namibia falls like a deck of cards. 78/8 in 16 overs. Target: 161 Oct 31, 2021 6:35 PM IS Jan Frylinck goes for 6 of 14 deliveries. Namibia 7 down. Namibia 71/7 in 15 overs. Target: 161 Oct 31, 2021 6:25 PM IS Only six runs from the last three overs for Namibia, as Afghanistan is in complete control in this match. Namibia 61/6 in 13 overs. Target: 161 31 Oct. 2021 18:19 IS SIX DOWN! Mohammad Shahzad takes an easy catch when the pacesetter sends JJ Smit to a duck. Afghanistan is on track for a second win in the Super 12s. Namibia 56/6 in 11 overs. Target: 161 Oct 31, 2021 18:14 IS First wicket for Hassan! He deposes Captain Erasmus. The Yorker defeats Erasmus as Hamid Castles advance through his defenses. Namibia five behind for 56. 31 Oct. 2021 18:08 IS Halfway through the innings Namibia 55/4 in 10 overs. An excellent start from Afghan bowlers who immediately pressured Namibia with fast wickets up front. 31 Oct. 2021 17:57 IS Rashid Khan hits his first ball What a start! Rashid Khan castles Zane Green on his first delivery. Green proceeds to scoop it along the fine leg, but misses the line completely. Namibia 39/4 in 8 overs. Target – 161 31 Oct. 2021 17:49 IS Gulbadin Naib strikes in his first skip! Loftie-Eaton is knocked over by a slower delivery while Naib stumps in his first over castles. A girl from Naib! Namibia 29/3 in 6 overs 31 Oct. 2021 17:44 IS Hamid Hassan on the attack Hamid, who replaced Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, conceded just two runs in his first over as pressure mounts on Namibia. Namibia 29/2 in 5 overs; Target – 161 31 Oct. 2021 17:34 IS The Afghanistan pacer also gets the other opener! van Lingen leaves in the same way as Williams. A top edge as he tries to wipe, but finds a thick top edge. Hamid Hassan makes no mistake when he takes the square leg catch. Namibia 19/2 in 3 overs; Target – 161 31 Oct. 2021 17:21 IS WICKET IN THE FIRST OVER! William is leaving! Naveen-ul-Haq draws the first blood! A terribly mistimed shot from the opener as he tried to blast it to midwicket but finds a large top edge. The ball sails high but does not find the distance. Easy catch for substitute Usman Ghani. Afghanistan 3/1 in 1 over 31 Oct. 2021 17:20 IS Players return for the chase Craig Williams and Michael van Lingen open for Namibia. Naveen-ul-Haq from Afghanistan throws first. 31 Oct. 2021 17:13 IS Asghar Afghan in tears after his last innings I wanted to give young people a chance. Most people have asked me this question (stopping halfway through the tournament). It’s something we can’t explain. We were too hurt after the last game against Afghanistan. There have been great memories of Afghanistan. It’s very hard to explain, but I have to retire. 31 Oct. 2021 17:07 IS Afghanistan 160/5 in 20 overs Mohammad Nabi goes big in the last two overs, finishing with an unbeaten 32 on just 17 deliveries to take Afghanistan to a strong 160/5 in 20 overs. 31 Oct. 2021 17:02 IS Afghan will leave at 31 in his last international innings. He plays a brutal reverse sweep after shuffling his shot, failing to find the timing and handing an easy catch on the fly slip. Afghanistan 148/5 in 19 overs Oct 31, 2021 16:51 IS Asghar Afghan takes the lead! Afghanistan’s former skipper makes it count! He skips three fours on the 17th of the innings off of JJ Smit. Afghanistan 130/4 in 17 overs 31 Oct. 2021 16:39 IS Asghar Afghan goes big! He hits the right over the head of bowler Jan Frylinck for a six. Najibullah Zadran also finds his first frontier of the innings as Afghanistan amassed 13 runs on the over. Afghanistan 109/3 in 15 overs 31 Oct 2021 16:35 IS The captain catches Najibullah but the ball drifts past the stump of the leg. 7 runs from the over. Namibia 96/3 in 14 overs Oct 31, 2021 16:29 IS Mohammad Shahzad leaves at 45. Shahzad goes adventurous as he walks over the stumps and scoops it over his short fine leg. He is caught by the wicket-keeper. Afghanistan 89/3 in 13 overs 31 Oct 2021 16:25 IS Mohammad Shahzad welcomes Loftie-Eaton with a six in his third left, as both batters continue to rotate the bat. Afghanistan 87/2 in 12 overs Oct 31, 2021 16:17 IS A Guard of Honor for Asghar Afghan A stylish gesture by Namibian players giving a guard of honor to Asghar Afghan, who is playing his last game for Afghanistan today. Afghanistan 69/2 in 10 overs Oct 31, 2021 16:12 IS Namibia strikes just before half time in the innings! Rahmanullah leaves. Loftie-Eaton’s stump line does the trick this time, as he catches the batter in front of the stumps. Afghanistan 68/2 in 9.5 overs 31 Oct. 2021 16:05 IS Tight by Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton. Shahzad tries to find an opening, but Loftie-Eaton keeps it low. Only 2 of the left. Afghanistan 55/1 in 8 overs 31 Oct. 2021 15:58 IS An entertaining innings from the opener comes to an end! Zazai goes over the line and huddles him towards the back square leg, but Michael van Lingen is perfectly placed to take the catch. An important opening breakthrough. Afghanistan 53/1 in 7 overs 31 Oct. 2021 15:56 IS Mohammad Shahzad comes into action this time. A monstrous blow to deep midwicket for a four, followed by a scoop over the third man boundary for a maximum! A good power play for Afghanistan as they end at 50/0 after six overs. Oct 31, 2021 15:52 IS Zazai didn’t look quite comfortable, but Afghanistan won’t mind if the runs keep flowing. The opener barely survives an inside edge on stumps as the ball races away to the fine-legged boundary, then hits a brilliant six across the cow corner. Afghanistan 37/0 in 5 overs Oct 31, 2021 15:49 IS The opener again hits two fours on Trumpelmann, who has not been as consistent as in the game against Scotland, where he dealt early blows in the innings. The left-armer strays a bit from his line and goes wide outside the off-stump as Zazai places it perfectly past the fielder on square leg. Afghanistan 26/0 in 4 overs Oct 31, 2021 15:43 IS It wasn’t a great line for Wiese, with three deliveries down the leg, but Zazai, trying to make it past the fine leg, mistimes all three. Afghanistan 17/0 in 3 overs 31 Oct. 2021 15:39 IS 15 runs from the first two overs. Hazratullah Zazai found a few boundaries (a four and a six) in the first over, while Jon-Jon Smit from Namibia keeps it tight from the other side. 31 Oct. 2021 15:31 IS Afghan openers – Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad – find their way to the center. Players show their support for the BLM movement. Ruben Trumpelmann opens the attack for Namibia. 31 Oct. 2021 15:28 IS The team has never lost a day game in the T20Is by hitting first and winning 13 consecutive games. 31 Oct. 2021 IS 15:10 Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, who is Afghanistan’s highest wicket-taker so far in the 2021 T20 World Cup (6 wickets in 2 matches) is missing due to lack of fitness. How big is the blow to the side? 31 Oct. 2021 15:06 IS Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan): We hit first. The wicket looks really good to save. We feel very good after the performance in the last game. Lots of positives, the boys played very well. Mujeeb is unfit, Hamid Hassan plays.“ Gerhard Erasmus (Scotland): “A great opportunity for our bowlers to put pressure on them. Looks like a good wicket with wind blowing over. We planned the same as we planned against Sri Lanka. We don’t play the bowler, we are only playing the ball, we are not going to put energy into the opponent, but focus on our strengths. No team changes.“ 31 Oct. 2021 15:03 IS Afghanistan wins toss, choose to bat first against Namibia in Abu Dhabi. 31 Oct. 2021 14:49 IS The table is open, says Naveen-ul-Haq “I think the table is well open. There are three teams that will compete for that (second) spot because India played one and lost one. And New Zealand played one and lost one. We will have a great game.” , great match up with them in a week. So you can’t say much at this point who will qualify. Only Pakistan made it. But there’s still one spot.” 31 Oct 2021 14:40 IS Afghanistan vs Namibia – H2H The two sides have faced each other only twice so far, with Afghanistan winning both matches. Their last meeting was more than four years ago, in January 2017, when Afghanistan defeated Namibia by 64 runs in Dubai. Oct 31, 2021 14:24 IS Afghanistan wants to bounce back Mohammad Nabi’s men faced heartbreak in their previous match against Pakistan, conceding a narrow defeat in the final stage of the match. After bringing Pakistan down to 124/5 in 18 overs in a 148-run chase, Afghan Karim Janat gave up four sixes in the 19th, when Afghanistan suffered its first loss in the edition. Against Namibia, Nabi and co. will try to get their campaign back on track. Oct 31, 2021 14:12 IS Namibia’s dream run in 2021 T20 WC The Gerhard Erasmus side have enjoyed a great outing in the 2021 edition so far. After a disappointing 7-wicket defeat in the opening match against Sri Lanka in the first round, Namibia went on a winning streak that stretched to the first Super 12s match against Scotland. Will they be able to face the odds and stage an attack on Afghanistan? Oct 31, 2021 14:01 IS Asghar Afghan’s last match It is sad to learn that my good friend and brother Asghars are retiring. He is one of the shining stars of Afghan cricket and history will remember his achievements. He as a player and captain always brought glory to our nation with complete acumen. May you always shine and be successful in every phase of your life pic.twitter.com/0t8F4NGo6I — Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) October 30, 2021 The game against Namibia will be Asghar Afghan’s last game before Afghanistan. The former captain of the squad confirmed on Saturday that he will be withdrawing from all formats from the game after Sunday’s Group 2 game. 31 Oct. 2021 13:59 IS Afghanistan vs Namibia, T20 World Cup – Live! Hello and welcome to our T20 World Cup Afghanistan vs Namibia live blog. Can Namibia achieve a big win for associated countries? Stay tuned for all the live action!

