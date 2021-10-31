Sports
no. 5 Ohio State football vs. no. 20 Penn State Free Live Stream: How To Watch, TV, Opportunities
COLUMBUS, Ohio No. 5 Ohio State will try to extend the No. 20 Penn States losing streak to three games when the two teams meet in Columbus on Saturday night. Kick-off is scheduled for 7.30pm East.
WATCH LIVE FREE: FuboTV (Free Trial), Hulu Live TV (Free Trial); and Sling TV (promotional offers).
The Nittany Lions lost 20-18 to Illinois in the first game of nine overtime in college football history. The Buckeyes are coming off a 54-7 blowout win vs. Indiana.
WHO: No. 20 Penn State (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) at No. 5 Ohio State (6-1, 4-0).
When: Saturday 30 Oct. 2021.
Time: 7:30 p.m. East.
True: Ohio Stadium, Columbus (102,780).
TV: ABC.
Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimal/Altice, cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW.
Live Streams: fubo.tv (FREE 7 day trial), Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial) or Sling TV (advertising offers).
Last rule: Ohio State -18.5.
announcers: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe.
Read what Nathan Baird of Cleveland.com wrote about how Denzel Burke, a freshman at Ohio State, could be the key to slowing down Penn State star receiver Jahan Dotson.
Penn State recipient Jahan Dotson first grabbed the attention of the college football world a year ago this weekend against the state of Ohio.
To float a contentious ball down the sideline and secure the catch. Create separation and grab with one hand. Win inside position and bring in a ramp for a touchdown.
Demonstrating both skill and physicality, Dotson turned eight receptions into 144 yards and three touchdowns. That Halloween night performance started a conversation that continues as Saturday’s rematch with the Ohio State looms looms. Could Dotson be the best receiver in the game?
That was probably one of the best matches of my career, a match I will never forget, Dotson said. To be honest, this year I’m trying to do the same, if not better. That’s the mentality I was born with, I grew up with.
Aside from cornerback Sevyn Banks, the Ohio States secondary base’s start has almost completely turned around since that night. Much of the Dotsons production came against Shaun Wade, now in the NFL. Marcus Hooker, the starting free safety that night, no longer plays consistent snaps. Cameron Brown was the nickel at that stage and suffered an Achilles tendon injury in that game that ended the season.
Perhaps most importantly, Denzel Burke was still playing receiver for Scottsdale, Arizona’s Saguaro High School. The freshman scores like OSUs best corner of the season according to Pro Football Focus. Still, he hasn’t seen an opposing recipient of the Dotsons’ caliber, and his ongoing training includes a major mid-term exam on Saturday.
Dotsons one of the better wide receivers in the country, and we’ve gotten to know where he is at all times, said OSU coach Ryan Day. They’re going to try to find ways to make sure to give him the ball.
However we do that, that’s some of the schematic stuff we’re working on well this week. But we need to know exactly where he is.
Dotson said he came home Monday night and watched a movie for three hours. However, he didn’t make a repeat of those highlights from last season. He was trying to get a good feel for OSU. Which defensive backs will he face, what are their tendencies, and what cover-ups will the Buckeyes play?
He also took a soccer ball to the yard outside his house with his roommate, PSU rim defender Jesse Luketa, recreating a catch he failed to make against Illinois last Saturday. Dotson pulled a single cover for a lob pass into the end zone in the first overtime and was unable to make the grab. Eight extra times later, the Nittany Lions suffered their second loss in a row.
Games like that haunt me, Dotson said. One of those games where you know you don’t have a second chance, it’s your last chance in the game, that’s how it plays on me, making me want to go even harder.
For team kits, shirts or other equipment:
Visit fanatic, lids, Sports field, Dicks Sporting Goods or New Age.
Sources
2/ https://www.cleveland.com/osu/2021/10/no-5-ohio-state-football-vs-no-20-penn-state-free-live-stream-how-to-watch-tv-odds.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collabora[email protected]