no. 5 Ohio State football vs. no. 20 Penn State Free Live Stream: How To Watch, TV, Opportunities

COLUMBUS, Ohio No. 5 Ohio State will try to extend the No. 20 Penn States losing streak to three games when the two teams meet in Columbus on Saturday night. Kick-off is scheduled for 7.30pm East.

The Nittany Lions lost 20-18 to Illinois in the first game of nine overtime in college football history. The Buckeyes are coming off a 54-7 blowout win vs. Indiana.

WHO: No. 20 Penn State (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) at No. 5 Ohio State (6-1, 4-0).

When: Saturday 30 Oct. 2021.

Time: 7:30 p.m. East.

True: Ohio Stadium, Columbus (102,780).

TV: ABC.

Last rule: Ohio State -18.5.

announcers: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe.

Read what Nathan Baird of Cleveland.com wrote about how Denzel Burke, a freshman at Ohio State, could be the key to slowing down Penn State star receiver Jahan Dotson.

Penn State recipient Jahan Dotson first grabbed the attention of the college football world a year ago this weekend against the state of Ohio.

To float a contentious ball down the sideline and secure the catch. Create separation and grab with one hand. Win inside position and bring in a ramp for a touchdown.

Demonstrating both skill and physicality, Dotson turned eight receptions into 144 yards and three touchdowns. That Halloween night performance started a conversation that continues as Saturday’s rematch with the Ohio State looms looms. Could Dotson be the best receiver in the game?

That was probably one of the best matches of my career, a match I will never forget, Dotson said. To be honest, this year I’m trying to do the same, if not better. That’s the mentality I was born with, I grew up with.

Aside from cornerback Sevyn Banks, the Ohio States secondary base’s start has almost completely turned around since that night. Much of the Dotsons production came against Shaun Wade, now in the NFL. Marcus Hooker, the starting free safety that night, no longer plays consistent snaps. Cameron Brown was the nickel at that stage and suffered an Achilles tendon injury in that game that ended the season.

Perhaps most importantly, Denzel Burke was still playing receiver for Scottsdale, Arizona’s Saguaro High School. The freshman scores like OSUs best corner of the season according to Pro Football Focus. Still, he hasn’t seen an opposing recipient of the Dotsons’ caliber, and his ongoing training includes a major mid-term exam on Saturday.

Dotsons one of the better wide receivers in the country, and we’ve gotten to know where he is at all times, said OSU coach Ryan Day. They’re going to try to find ways to make sure to give him the ball.

However we do that, that’s some of the schematic stuff we’re working on well this week. But we need to know exactly where he is.

Dotson said he came home Monday night and watched a movie for three hours. However, he didn’t make a repeat of those highlights from last season. He was trying to get a good feel for OSU. Which defensive backs will he face, what are their tendencies, and what cover-ups will the Buckeyes play?

He also took a soccer ball to the yard outside his house with his roommate, PSU rim defender Jesse Luketa, recreating a catch he failed to make against Illinois last Saturday. Dotson pulled a single cover for a lob pass into the end zone in the first overtime and was unable to make the grab. Eight extra times later, the Nittany Lions suffered their second loss in a row.

Games like that haunt me, Dotson said. One of those games where you know you don’t have a second chance, it’s your last chance in the game, that’s how it plays on me, making me want to go even harder.

