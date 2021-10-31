New St. John Valley Hockey League Fundraiser to Reduce Costs for the Sport

MADAWASKA, Maine For the first time in decades, a youth hockey league is coming this winter on the ice in the St. John Valley, and the team is raising money to buy equipment for future players who can’t afford it.

Registration for the new league called the St. John Valley Muskies opens on Mondays for ages 7 to 18. The group will play on the ice rink at the Madawaska Multi Purpose Center once the ice freezes and is safe to use, probably in early January.

The rising costs from hockey equipment to travel to ice age easily make it the most expensive and least diverse of the big four American sports. But the Muskies organizers hope to create a different kind of competition that is more financially accessible to aspiring players.

In basketball you only need a set of shoes, while in hockey you need skates, stick, helmet, shoulder pads, knee pads, elbow pads, gloves and the list goes on, said Kyle Vachon, president of the St. John Valley Youth Hockey Association. . It’s about trying to be cost effective because we want every child to have the opportunity to play.

The St. John Valley Youth Hockey Association was formed this year in the wake of COVID-19, providing a unique opportunity to revive the sport in Maine’s crown.

There are already youth hockey players in the St. John Valley, but most of the kids involved in the sport cross over to New Brunswick to play. With ongoing international travel restrictions due to the pandemic, now was the perfect time to start a competition on the US side of the border.

Many of the kids are at the mercy of the open border to play hockey, Vachon said. We found that this was probably the best time for us to capitalize and really try to get the kids back to play in the Valley.

The competition targets two types of players: those who played in New Brunswick and are now looking for more reliable rink time in the United States, and kids who are new to the sport and may be looking for a low-stakes way to compete. to do.

While the Muskies are just getting off the ground, organizers have already started raising money in earnest to buy equipment for new players. The team hopes to raise $10,000 this season, all of the money going towards buying affordable equipment that it can lend or sell to players and their families at a lower cost.

The GoFundMe It’s just getting started and there’s still a long way to go, but Vachon said St. John Valley Youth Hockey has already received independent donations from local businesses and individuals.

The competition also accepts gently used equipment to add to its library, in addition to what organizers can purchase.

In addition to equipment, Vachon hopes the Muskies can be more accessible in other ways as well.

In 2021-2022, while St. John Valley Youth Hockey awaits U.S. hockey approval to start a travel team, the Muskies will consist of two programs: an intramural 3-on-3 competition and a learn-to-play. skate program for first-time ice skaters. Registration is open to all Valley children regardless of gender and place of residence.

In the future, the union also wants to make agreements with Frenchville or Fort Kent to rotate practices between different cities and to make practices more easily accessible for the entire valley from Van Buren to Allagash.

Vachon, who will be one of the league’s coaches, has been playing hockey from the time he could walk and did year-round between ages 3 and 19. Now that Vachon has a son, he wants to help bring his passion to the community and ensure that the next generation will have the same opportunity to fall in love with hockey.

I realize this is generally a basketball-focused community, but there’s still a lot of excitement in the sport of hockey, Vachon said. For me it was the lifelong memories. You became such good friends with the guys you played with girls with that you’ll remember them forever.

More articles from the BDN