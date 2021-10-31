Sports
New St. John Valley Hockey League Fundraiser to Reduce Costs for the Sport
MADAWASKA, Maine For the first time in decades, a youth hockey league is coming this winter on the ice in the St. John Valley, and the team is raising money to buy equipment for future players who can’t afford it.
Registration for the new league called the St. John Valley Muskies opens on Mondays for ages 7 to 18. The group will play on the ice rink at the Madawaska Multi Purpose Center once the ice freezes and is safe to use, probably in early January.
The rising costs from hockey equipment to travel to ice age easily make it the most expensive and least diverse of the big four American sports. But the Muskies organizers hope to create a different kind of competition that is more financially accessible to aspiring players.
In basketball you only need a set of shoes, while in hockey you need skates, stick, helmet, shoulder pads, knee pads, elbow pads, gloves and the list goes on, said Kyle Vachon, president of the St. John Valley Youth Hockey Association. . It’s about trying to be cost effective because we want every child to have the opportunity to play.
The St. John Valley Youth Hockey Association was formed this year in the wake of COVID-19, providing a unique opportunity to revive the sport in Maine’s crown.
There are already youth hockey players in the St. John Valley, but most of the kids involved in the sport cross over to New Brunswick to play. With ongoing international travel restrictions due to the pandemic, now was the perfect time to start a competition on the US side of the border.
Many of the kids are at the mercy of the open border to play hockey, Vachon said. We found that this was probably the best time for us to capitalize and really try to get the kids back to play in the Valley.
The competition targets two types of players: those who played in New Brunswick and are now looking for more reliable rink time in the United States, and kids who are new to the sport and may be looking for a low-stakes way to compete. to do.
While the Muskies are just getting off the ground, organizers have already started raising money in earnest to buy equipment for new players. The team hopes to raise $10,000 this season, all of the money going towards buying affordable equipment that it can lend or sell to players and their families at a lower cost.
The GoFundMe It’s just getting started and there’s still a long way to go, but Vachon said St. John Valley Youth Hockey has already received independent donations from local businesses and individuals.
The competition also accepts gently used equipment to add to its library, in addition to what organizers can purchase.
In addition to equipment, Vachon hopes the Muskies can be more accessible in other ways as well.
In 2021-2022, while St. John Valley Youth Hockey awaits U.S. hockey approval to start a travel team, the Muskies will consist of two programs: an intramural 3-on-3 competition and a learn-to-play. skate program for first-time ice skaters. Registration is open to all Valley children regardless of gender and place of residence.
In the future, the union also wants to make agreements with Frenchville or Fort Kent to rotate practices between different cities and to make practices more easily accessible for the entire valley from Van Buren to Allagash.
Vachon, who will be one of the league’s coaches, has been playing hockey from the time he could walk and did year-round between ages 3 and 19. Now that Vachon has a son, he wants to help bring his passion to the community and ensure that the next generation will have the same opportunity to fall in love with hockey.
I realize this is generally a basketball-focused community, but there’s still a lot of excitement in the sport of hockey, Vachon said. For me it was the lifelong memories. You became such good friends with the guys you played with girls with that you’ll remember them forever.
More articles from the BDN
Sources
2/ https://bangordailynews.com/2021/10/31/news/aroostook/new-st-john-valley-hockey-league-fundraising-to-lower-cost-barrier-to-the-sport-joam40zk0w/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]