Asghar Afghan stops international cricket after game in Namibia





Former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan said he will retire after Sunday’s game with Namibia, despite the T20 World Cup being only halfway through. I will stop all international cricket after the game against Namibia, the 33-year-old in Pashto said in a video message on Facebook. I want more and more young people to have the opportunity to play for Afghanistan. Therefore it is expected that tomorrow will be my last international match and after that I will resign. Asghar captained Afghanistan for six years in all three formats of cricket, before being bitterly sacked two weeks before the start of the 2019 World Cup in England. He eventually regained the captaincy but was eliminated again in June this year after being blamed for the teams’ poor form in a Test series in Zimbabwe. Asghar played six Tests, 114 one-day internationals and 74 Twenty20 internationals in a career spanning 12 years. He scored 440 runs in Tests with a hundred, while his total in ODIs was 2,424 with a century and 12 half-centuries. Afghan ex-captain Asghar Afghan, who has the highest winning streak as captain in T20 internationals and surpasses Indian legend Ms Dhoni with one additional win, decides to say goodbye to all cricket formats in Afghanistan’s third match against Namibia on @T20WorldCup.

1/1 pic.twitter.com/4nxfeoctjj — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 30, 2021 @ACBofficials welcomes and respects his decision, expresses his gratitude for his services to the country. Young Afghan cricketers will have to work hard to fill his shoes.

1/2 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 30, 2021 On Sunday he received a guard of honor from his opponents and teammates in Abu Dhabi. #T20WorldCup #AFG #MALE A guard of honor from his opponents when he comes out to hit, and then from his teammates when he walks away. Asghar Afghan. #AFGvNAM live blog: https://t.co/ZnWw6NJsiW pic.twitter.com/QMXXwndL5L — The Field (@thefield_in) October 31, 2021 #T20WorldCup #AFG #MALE Great gesture from #Namibia, paying their respects to Asghar Afghan both when he entered and when he walked out after being fired. https://t.co/ZnWw6NJsiW pic.twitter.com/2j3dfxiWGR — The Field (@thefield_in) October 31, 2021 in a interacting with commentator Alan Wilkins during the innings break a tearful Afghan said: I want to give young people a chance. I think this is a good opportunity for that. Most people now ask me why, but it’s something I can’t explain. In the last game we were injured too much and that’s why I decided to stop. Asghar Afghan (2009-21) Tests: 6 (Inaugural Test Captain)

Runs: 440 @ 44.00

HS: 164 v ZIM in Abu Dhabi in 2021 ODIs: 114

Runs: 2.424 @ 24.73 T20Is: 75

Runs: 1,382 @ 111 SR All sizes: 195 (115 as captain)

Runs: 4,246 @ 24.83

100s/50s: 2/19#Afghanistan #AFG #T20WorldCup — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) October 31, 2021

