Football final score Georgia-Florida, game commentary from Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. The No.1 Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Florida Gators 34-7 on October 30, 2021 in Jacksonville.
Below you will find commentary and updates from the entire game.
18:38 Zamir leaves
Zamir White ran 42 yards for an exclamation touchdown with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Bulldogs lead 34-7
6:31 pm Florida finally scores
The Gators avoided their first goalless attempt in 33 years and scored late in the fourth quarter.
Bulldogs lead 27-7
17:57 Georgia makes it 27-0
Georgia marched 55 yards in 9 plays before Jack Podlesny’s 42-yard field goal makes it 27-0 with 1:15 to go in the third quarter.
17:47 Gators can’t cash in chippy
Gators kicker Jace Christmann missed a chippy 21-yard field goal wide left. Bulldogs still lead 24-0 in the third quarter with 6:27 to go.
5:42 PM Kenny McIntosh fumble gives Gators good fielding position
Kenny McIntosh messed up and Florida recovers on the Georgia 49 with 10:07 to go in the third quarter,
5:15 p.m. Bulldogs pour it on
Georgia leads 24-0 at halftime. Nakobe Dean pick six from 50 yards makes it 24-0 on a score with 7 seconds left in the half. (Technical issues caused the delay).
4:56 pm Takeaway turns into TD run
Nolan Smith did it again. He intercepted a tipped pass, then Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett connected with Kearis Jackson on a 36-yard pass for another one-play touchdown drive. Bulldogs lead 17-0.
4.49 pm Takeaway turns into TD run
James Cook scores from an 11-yard on the first game after Nolan Smith ripped the ball away from Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson. It was the Bulldogs’ fourth one-play touchdown drive of the season.
4:27 PM Bulldogs get points but no TD
Georgia gets a 21-yard field goal from Jack Podlesny and goes up 3-0 in the first half with 8:38 to go. The Bulldogs went 63 yards on 11, but couldn’t hit it within 5 after getting a first down.
4:14 p.m. Gators field goal not good.
Jace Christmann’s 51-yard field goal was wide left. Gators moved the ball – including a 19-yard run – but Anthony Richardson had a few flaws to block the drive. Still scoreless after the first quarter.
3:59 PM Gators bring pressure
Stetson Bennett’s elusiveness avoided trouble, but also forced him to unload passes and scramble up early. Florida has a sack and three quarterback pressures and the Bulldogs just got on the
3:45 pm Bulldogs come up empty
Jack Podlesny was wide right on a 46-yard field goal. Georgia had an intentional grounding call after Stetson Bennett threw deep under pressure from Trey Dean. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint cut inward. Interesting call.
3:37 pm Adam Anderson bludgeoned to death
Georgia outside linebacker Adam Anderson has a big club on his right. So the Bulldogs layoff chief is dealing with some sort of injury story there, but he’s playing.
15:10 On Georgia’s Football RBs
Kenny McIntosh, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, looks ready to go. Kendall Milton is clearly undressed with his MCL injury. He uses a crutch.
14:46 Stetson Bennett takes pictures of the first team
No surprise, but Stetson Bennett snaps photos of Sedrick Van Pran-Granger start center, indicating that he is indeed starting. JT Daniels is No. 2 with Warren Ericson.
14:34 Thomas Davis greets the Commission
Thomas Davis, who knows his way around an NFL stadium, is here yesterday after being inducted into the Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame. Former Bulldogs security chatted with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey on the sidelines a few minutes ago.
14:01 About last year for football in Georgia
Last year’s 44-28 win in Florida is not seen as a big motivation for the players, but there is a bit of that.
That feeling just coming off the field we have, knowing what we could have done, James Cook said back. That’s what we’ve been holding this week.
We don’t want to have that bad taste in our mouths that we had last year, Walker said. So everyone would come out with it.
Cook, a Florida native, has friends on the Gators
When they won last year, she kind of rubbed it in my face, the Georgia senior said.
13:46 Smith is coming to Jacksonville
Today’s referee is David Smith. Any complaints about the replay, please take the director to replay the official David Almand.
1:38 PM: Georgia Football Captain X 4
Georgias captains: outside linebacker Adam Anderson, running back James Cook, offensive tackle Jamaree Salyer and inside linebacker Quay Walker.
1:27 pm: Good early slate of games
One of the nice things about this game a few hours earlier is that it’s kind of like a sports bar on the giant video boards. Now playing: Texas-Baylor, Michgan-Michigan State and Iowa-Wisconsin.
EXAMPLE
Greetings from TIAA Bank Field for Georgia-Florida. Or Florida-Georgia.
Or the world’s largest outdoor cocktail party (it’s okay to say that again, right?).
The party is back up and running this weekend after a limited turnout last season due to the pandemic. Fans are back to normal here, just like at home games everywhere.
Florida has some crazy fans and we have some great fans too,” said Georgia defenseman Travon Walker. It’s just an incredible atmosphere to play in.
More:Five things to know before the annual ‘Cocktail Party’ football game between Georgia and Florida in Jacksonville
Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 60s or lower 70s around kick-off with winds around 15 miles per hour.
It’s pretty windy every time we go there, said Kearis Jackson, who said the wind during the Kentucky game two weeks ago was causing the problems he had handling punts. I don’t let that be a factor.
quarterback Stetson Bennett was one of the Georgia starters listed on the video board about four hours before kick-off.
Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports reported Friday evening that: Stetson Bennett makes his fourth start in a row.
More:Georgia-Florida Recruitment Example: Five Players Wanting Both Teams & The Jacksonville Catch-22
Kirby Smart wouldn’t confirm that on TV this morning, but he did comment on the quarterback’s situation. His comments are in this story.
I don’t know who will start or play the most, but they have both been practicing very well, said James Cook after Wednesday’s practice.
Smart updated the wide receiver’s injuries. He said he hopes Arian Smith (leg contusion), Jermaine Burton (groin) and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle) will be at full power today. Justin Robinson is out with a hamstring injury, as is Dominick Blaylock.
