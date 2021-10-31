Sathiyan-Harmeet couple targets Commonwealth Games

With the Commonwealth Games on the horizon, Indian paddler Sathiyan has teamed up with Harmeet Desai, while Sharath Kamal has teamed up with Manav Thakkar, at the WTT Contender in Tunis.
The new combination of Sathiyan and Harmeet triumphed in their first tournament in Tunis. However, in the quarterfinals of the WTT Contender, Sharath and Manav went down in four matches to Nandor Ecseki and Adam Szudi from Hungary.
Incidentally, the pairs Sharath Kamal-Sathiyan and Harmeet-Manav Thakkar had each won a bronze medal at the Asian Championships in Doha, Qatar, a few months ago.
Speaking to Sportskeeda, Sathiyan revealed details about the swap. He said:
“We’re going to try different combinations and see how we can adapt. It’s all done with the Commonwealth Games in mind. It’s one of the most important tournaments and we need to have our best combination there.”
Sathiyan added that changes have also been made taking into account the singles category:
“We (Sharath and I) cannot play doubles together, because the focus will also be on singles. We have to find a balance between doubles and singles to enter the Commonwealth Games.”
Sathiyan said he would most likely team up with Harmeet at the upcoming Commonwealth Games, to be held in Birmingham next year.
“This double duo will continue in the future. We (Sathiyan and Harmeet) will play in more Pro-Tours. I think this will be good for us. We tried different combinations and saw where we can adapt.” The more we play, the better it is for us.”
Sathiyan now skips doubles
Sathiyan, the second best Indian rower behind Sharath Kamal, said he will focus on playing singles in the upcoming tournaments in Slovenia.
“I won’t be playing doubles for the next few tournaments. We don’t want to get exhausted, especially as the World Cup approaches. Playing three events – singles, doubles and mixed doubles – does take a toll on your body. The quality and the intensity is very high from the first match. We have to be prepared for the flagship tournaments and have a good name.”
