Bumrah removes Guptill in 111 Chase

New Zealand made one change to their playing XI of the last game when Adam Milne came in for Tim Seifert. While India made two changes to their XI, Suryakumar Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave way to Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur. Virat Kohli reveals that Suryakumar has a back spasm that kept him out of the competition. After losing their opening matches, India and New Zealand will face each other in a virtual quarter-final to make their case for the semi-final spot. The Men in Blue were completely outclassed in the opening game by their arch-rival Pakistan. Apart from skipper Virat Kohli, none of the players from India stood up to the tough challenge against Pakistan.

However, Team India must forget the ghosts of the past and win the do-or-die clash against New Zealand, which has proved to be a roadblock for them in the ICC tournaments over the past few events. India has never beaten New Zealand in the T20 World Cup and they have to break the jinx on Sunday.

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult believes good grip on the ball and accuracy will be key in fighting dew as New Zealand are asked to finish second in their Group 2 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against India on Sunday in Dubai.

Sunday’s game will take place in Dubai, a venue where chasing teams have won all five games with dew coming into the second innings as an uncontrollable element, except for South Africa’s victory over the West Indies, in a day game.

“I suppose it’s hard to understand how much dew is coming in. But from the one game we’ve been through so far, there hasn’t been too much of it, the overheating. It has cooled down quite a bit. So you just have to, I think, take your time and make sure you have a good grip on the ball and just be as accurate as possible,” Boult said at the pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli also hinted at a change in the playing XI for the mega clash.

He (Shardul) is definitely a man who is in our plans and constantly stands up for himself. He is definitely someone who can add a lot of value to the team. What role he plays or what he fits into, I can’t talk about that right now, of course. But yes, Shardul is someone with great potential and he will be of great value to the team, Kohli said at a pre-match press conference.

India vs New Zealand Playing XI

India (plays XI): Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), James Neesham, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult

